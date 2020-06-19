'Tenet' Actor John David Washington Shares His Experience Shooting Film's Opening Scene

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is the most anticipated movie of the year and fans of Hollywood are thrilled to watch soon. Recently, John David Washington, the male lead in the film, recalled his experience shooting the film’s opening. The actor revealed how much he admires the working style of Chris Nolan and how excited everybody was to be able to work in the film.

John David Washington's experience shooting the opening scene

John David Washington revealed to a media portal that he could not get over the magnitude of the sets and the scale of it all. He recalled how there were numerous background artists on the set for the scene to be shot. The actor further revealed that the people shown in the opening scene are not digitally enhanced people.

John further revealed that the people in the background were not even painted in, they were all real people and present there. He recalled how each one of them was so enthusiastic to be in a Chris Nolan's film. The actor further revealed that he too was thrilled to be in a Chris Nolan film.

The actor as he talked about his experience shooting for the opening scenes recalled that those moments were extremely intense as there were so many moving pieces. John recalled Nolan being on set and how he is so well organised and works at such pace. John further said that he remembers the chaos when Nolan yelled ‘action’ but getting things done, it felt very organised.

Christopher Nolan's work style

Christopher Nolan is one of the few ‘traditional’ filmmakers left. The filmmaker is known to shoot his films without using green screens as he likes to make everything authentic on the big screen. Reportedly, in Tenet’s teaser footage, Nolan crashed an actual 747 plane during the making of the film.

Tenet details

Tenet is a film that explores time inversion. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and Dimple Kapadia. According to the second trailer of the film that was recently released, it is stated that the two lead characters have to go out of their way to find a man who can travel through time as he is the only one that can prevent another world war from happening. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the movie is set to release on July 17, 2020.

Image credit: YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures

