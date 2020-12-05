Matthew Perry Launches Apparel Collection To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Popular sit-com show Friends alum Matthew Perry has come forward to help the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its fight against the COVID-19. The actor took to Instagram and shared a post while revealing about releasing an apparel collection based on his character from the show and that the proceeds from the sale would go to the WHO.

Matthew Perry launches apparel collection

The actor shared a picture of himself donning a white T-shirt with the iconic Chandler Bing dance moves, imprinted on it. He is also seen holding a banana as a telephone in the picture. Perry captioned that the T-shirt is a "limited edition" "for charity," "What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection. Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included," the 51-year-old wrote.

Meanwhile, the actor recently got engaged with longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz. The actor opened up about his decision to propose to his girlfriend to People Magazine and said that he decided to get engaged and he feels lucky to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time. The duo has been dating since 2018. Hurwitz previously shared a sweet message dedicated to Perry on Valentine's Day.

Matthew's fiancee is a talent manager and producer and she has been in a relationship with Matthew since last December. According to Page, this year on Valentine’s Day, she took to her private Instagram page and penned a romantic post for the actor and expressed her love for him. "The second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite." Page Six also reported that Perry was previously in a six-year-long relationship with actor Lizzy Caplan. The couple broke up in 2012.

(Image credit: Matthew Perry F.R.I.E.N.D.S/ Instagram)

