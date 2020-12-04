Where Was 'RIPD' Filmed? Here Is The Major Filming Location Of The Action-comedy

The 2013 American Science fiction action film RIPD or Rest in Peace Department was one of the most unique films made in the science fiction genre. The science-fiction comedy was helmed by Robert Schwentke and stars Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds in the lead. The film also stars Kevin Bacon, Mary-Louise Parker, Stéphanie Szostak, and Marisa Miller. Filmed in 2012, it was ready to be released only a year later in 2013. Read on to find out, “Where was RIPD filmed?”

Where was RIPD filmed?

A report in Movie District reveals that the Ryan Reynolds starrer was filmed almost entirely in Boston, Massachusetts. The film reportedly created hundreds of jobs in the area. Aside from Boston, the Raynham town in Massachusetts was also among the RIPD filming locations. The Fenway Park on 4 Jersey Street in Boston, was also used to shooting some scenes.

The film was also partially made using a soundstage in Fore River Ship Yard, Quincy, Massachusetts. Other films like The Company Men (2010), The Departed (2006) have also been filmed here. Among the major RIPD shooting locations was Providence in Rhode Island. Aon Center in 707 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, was another location where cameras for RIPD were rolled.

'RIPD' movie review

The 2013 action-comedy has received only 5.6 stars on its IMDb page. Its Rotten Tomatoes, the Audience score is also low. It has scored only 38 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Premise

The film revolves around Boston Police Department officers Detective Sergeant Nick Walker and Detective Lieutenant Bobby Hayes. The duo not only discovers but also steals several shards of gold while on duty. On one hand, Nick buries his share under an orange tree sapling in his garden. His wife, Julia, thinks that the tree is a surprise gift and mentions how content she is with their life together.

However, Nick soon realizes that they do not need the gold, and decides to submit it as evidence. However, things get twisted when Hayes tells Nick that he can't let him turn in the gold. In the violent conflict, he ends up killing Nick, triggering a shootout to cover up the murder. However, things get even more twisted as Nick wakes up in the afterlife, and faces eternal damnation for his thievery. To repent for his actions Nick is recruited for the R.I.P.D. (The Rest In Peace Department), who find and returning souls who refuse to move on to the afterlife.

