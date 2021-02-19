Teyonah Parris Teases An "Epic And Incredibly Sad" WandaVision Series Finale

Teyonah Parris, in a very recent interview with an online portal, has revealed that the ending of WandaVision, as per her own words, is epic and incredibly sad. In addition to the same, Teyonah Parris also was seen revealing about the time she got the call from Marvel Studios regarding the part and what did she make of the series at the time of filming the same. A section of the report also quoted her sharing her excitement about Captain Marvel 2, the film which will see her sharing screen space with Brie Larsen. The above information has been sourced from an article on HollywoodReporter.

What did the report say?

As per the report, she shared that the ending of WandaVision is, in fact, "Epic and Incredibly Sad". Additionally, she spoke about how she finds the whole show to be a little bit sad and presumably morbid. On the subject of the motivations of her own character and the connection that she shares with Olsen's Wanda Maxinoff, she said that her Monica Rambeau is probably trying to help herself get over the loss of her father. She is supposedly doing so by trying to help out Wanda, who has been grieving since Vision's passing. On the subject of her next MCU appearance, which is going to be in Captain Marvel 2, she was quoted implying that there will be a lot to unpack. In the report, Parris even hinted at a supposed history between Teyonah Parris and Brie Larson's characters that presumably goes beyond their one known encounter in Captain marvel.

About WandaVision:

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. Supporting characters include Kathryn Hahn and 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World. This is an attempt on the part of Marvel to give the characters that had a brief role in the previous Marvel Movies a proper character arc. Quite recently, Evan Peters was seen reprising his role of Quicksilver from the X-Men movie series. Since WandaVision will reportedly address the multiverse theory that has been talked about by the MCU in the past, one can speculate that they might even see Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange in a special appearance. Additional cast members include Teyonah Parris, Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off The Boat) and Fred Melamed. All seven episodes of WandaVision are available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and/or Hulu, depending on one's geographic location.

