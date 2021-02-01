WandaVision Fans Love Antman Callback As Jimmy Woo Finally Learns The Card Trick

WandaVision has been surprising Marvel Fans with awesome callbacks to the Marvel Universe. In WandaVision episode 4, Jimmy Woo finally learns the card trick that Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man showed him. WandaVision has dived deep into the story with their latest episode after an initial slow couple of episodes. The latest episode gave Marvel fans a deeper insight into the Marvel Universe. Darcy(Kat Dennings), the goofy scientist from the Thor films returns to investigate the weird anomaly that is the small town of Westview. We get Jimmy Woo(Randall Park), the FBI agent, back in this latest episode.

Agent Woo Card Trick

As avid Marvel fans might have noticed, we get a very specific callback to a hilarious moment in Ant-Man and the Wasp. If you didn't notice it right away, we have the answers for you. When Monica Rambeau( Teyonah Parris) first arrives at the Westview anomaly, Agent Woo is there to greet her and explain the situation. When discussing how Westview might be related to something magical, Jimmo Woo does a card trick.

This card trick was first seen back in Ant-Man and the Wasp when Scott was under probation and Jimmy Woo was his assigned officer. Jimmy Woo sees the trick and asks Scott how he did it. Now years later, on WandaVision, the long payoff comes as we're shown that he's finally learned that trick. Fans have been loving the callback and Marvel is well known for adding subtle easter eggs like this to reward their long time fans.

The Blip

At the beginning of the episode, we are shown, Monica Rambeau coming back to life from ashes. It's a terrifying scene that gives a deeper insight into what happened when Hulk reversed the Blip in Avengers Endgame and billions of people came back to life in an instant. In the film Endgame, we were just shown the superheroes coming back to fight Thanos at the climax of the film.

This episode went deeper into the time when the Blip was reversed, and how average people in the Marvel Universe experienced it. For them, it was chaotic, confusing and they literally had no idea that they had been gone for many years. Marvel is back in action after a year of inactivity since the theatres were closed and WandaVision has been the perfect dose for fans. Tune in to Disney plus on Friday to catch the next episode of WandaVision.

