The 355 Cast: Take A Look At Which Actors Play Mason & Khadijah In The Upcoming Film

The 355 is an upcoming spy movie directed by Simon Kinberg. The screenplay of the film is written by Theresa Rebeck and Kinberg and the film is scheduled to release on January 15, 2021, by Universal Pictures. The film offers an exciting CIA related story. Take a look at the lead and supporting cast members of this upcoming film:

355 cast: Lead actors

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain is the lead The 355 cast member. She will be seen in a dashing role as Mason "Mace" Brown, who is a very unpredictable CIA agent. Actor Jessica Chastain is an American actor and producer. She has been seen in many famous movies and has received many awards for her work. A few of her movies are Interstellar (2014), The Martian (2015), A Most Violent Year (2014), Miss Sloane (2016), and Molly's Game (2017).

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o will be seen as Khadijah in The 355. She is a former MI6 agent and is also a very talented computer specialist. Actor Lupita Nyong'o is a Kenyan-Mexican actor. She has been seen in many famous movies like Black Panther (2018), Eclipsed (2015), and 12 Years a Slave (2013).

The 355 cast - Supporting actors

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger will be seen as Marie, a rival German agent in The 355 cast. She has a very important role to play in the film. Actor Diane Kruger is famous for playing the role of Helen in the epic war film Troy (2004). She has also been seen in many other films like Inglourious Basterds (2009), Unknown (2011), and QT8: The First Eight (2019).

Penélope Cruz

Spanish actor Penélope Cruz will also be seen in The 355 cast. She will play the role of Graciela, who is a skilled Colombian psychologist, and will help the team. Penélope Cruz is a very popular actor and has been seen in many movies like Belle Époque (1992), Open Your Eyes (1997), The Hi-Lo Country (1999), The Girl of Your Dreams (2000), and Woman on Top (2000).

Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing will be seen as Lin Mi Sheng in The 355 cast. Lin Mi Sheng is a mysterious woman in the film who seems to be tracking everyone's move in the movie, though her intentions aren't clear. Fan Bingbing is a Chinese actor, model, television producer, and singer. She has been seen in movies like Lost in Beijing (2007), Buddha Mountain (2011), Double Xposure (2012) and I Am Not Madame Bovary (2016).

Sebastian Stan

Actor Sebastian Stan will be seen as a supporting cast member in The 355. He will play the role of Nick. Sebastian is a Romanian-American actor who is popular for essaying the character of Sergeant James Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

