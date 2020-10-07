Who Plays Selena In The Netflix Series Titled 'Selena: The Series'? Read Details Here

Selena: The Series is a new biographical drama web series set to release on December 4, 2020. The series is based on the real-life of Selena Quintanilla, a Tejano singer who popularized the style in the United States. The show is set to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix with Christian Serratos playing the lead role of Selena. Here are some details about the life and career of lead star Christian Serratos.

Christian Serratos to play Selena in Netflix's biography Selena: The Series

Christian Serratos is an up and coming actor from the United States who is most known for playing the role of Rosita Espinosa in the massively popular Zombie Apocalypse series The Walking Dead. Serratos' role as Rosita quickly put her in the spotlight thanks to the large following behind the show.

Besides playing the role of Rosita Espinosa, Christian Serratos is also known for featuring in The Twilight Saga movies. She played the role of Angela Weber, one of Bella's new friends who is loyal and supportive. Christian Serratos is also known for playing the role of Suzie Crabgrass in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, a Nickelodeon Teen Drama show.

She has also featured in other popular shows like American Horror Story: Murder House and The Secret Life of the American Teenager. On the movie front, Christian Serratos last starred in Flight 7500, a 2014 supernatural horror movie. Selena: The Series will be Christian Serratos first main lead role in a web series.

Besides her acting career, Christian Serratos is also known for being an animal activist. She regularly shares posts from PETA and promotes animal welfare. Moreover, she is also a vegan and has promoted a vegan lifestyle to her fans. Christian Serratos is still dating her longtime boyfriend David Boyd. In fact, the two even have a daughter together who was born in 2017.

Selena: The Series will reveal details about the life and struggles of Selena Quintanilla. Selena became an icon in America after she popularized Tejano music. Unfortunately, she was murdered in 1995 by her former fan club manager Yolanda Saldívar.

