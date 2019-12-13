Did You Know BB13 Contestant Vikas Gupta Was Also A Part Of These Reality Shows?

Vikas Gupta is an Indian television producer and creative director. He hails from Dehradun and is the brother of famous actor and model, Siddharth Gupta. Vikas is an overachiever and has also participated in many television shows. Read ahead to know about the list of reality shows the actor has been a part of-

Vikas Gupta- List of reality TV shows he has participated in

Bigg Boss 11 (2017)

Vikas Gupta entered the Bigg Boss house as a celebrity contestant for season 11, hosted by Salman Khan. Other celebrity contestants on the show were Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Benafshaa Soonawala, Priyank Sharma, Dhinchak Pooja, and more. The season was won by Shilpa Shinde but Vikas sure won the hearts of the audience. He was tagged as the ‘mastermind’ of the season because of his strategies and wittiness during the tasks. Vikas Gupta ranked as the second runner-up for the season.

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (2019)

Vikas Gupta participated in the Rohit Shetty hosted, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The show premiered on January 05, 2019. Vikas Gupta met with a severe shoulder injury during the shoot of the show. There was a controversy that was built around Vikas during the show as things got intense between him and Rohit Shetty. Rohit schooled him for hiding the fact that he was on painkillers due to his injury. He was reprimanded for not informing the makers about the same and got disqualified in week seven of the show.

Bigg Boss 13 (2019)

Season 13 of India’s most popular on-going reality television show, Bigg Boss, is full of celebrity contestants, that includes Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, and more. Unfortunately, Devoleena injured her back inside the Bigg Boss house and had to take a leave from the show. 'Mastermind', Vikas Gupta surprised the housemates by entering the game as Devoleena’s proxy. He is currently the captain of the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Vikas Gupta’s career

Vikas Gupta was the creative head of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms for shows like Mahabharat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Later, Vikas started his own production studio Lost Boy Productions, that has created popular television series Gumrah: End of Innocence, Warrior High, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, V The Serial, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and MTV Webbed. Vikas Gupta has also been a host for various shows. In 2015, he was the host for the show Bad Company, that aired on the channel Zing. Later, in 2018, he hosted IIFA Buzz that aired on Voot and Ace of Space on MTV India. Gupta has also been the youngest programming head of MTV India. In 2019, he hosted Ace of Space 2.

