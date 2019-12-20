The Apprentice Finalists Scarlett Allen-Horton And Carina Lepore Spill The Beans

The grand finale of the reality TV show The Apprentice is around the corner and the finalists Scarlett Allen-Horton and Carina Lepore recently addressed the elephant in the room. The finale of the show will air on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, on BBC One at 9 pm. The contestants of the show ought to keep the show a secret from their near and dear ones. Read to know more as both the finalists spill the beans on how they kept the show a secret from their family and friends.

Also Read | Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis' First Word 'Mary' Inspired By Television Show

Scarlett and Carina's confession on keeping the show a secret from their family and friends

The Apprentice is a television program that judges the business skills of a group of contestants with the elimination of one contestant taking place each week as the show proceeds. While the ex-contestant of the 2014's show Sanjay Sood-Smith also revealed how intense it is to participate in the show, finalist Scarlett and Carina too recently opened up about the level of secrecy that BBC maintains in terms of the show.

Also Read | Want To Watch Miss World 2019? All About Where And How To Catch The Show Live

In an interview with a British magazine, Scarlett opened up about keeping the show a secret stating that It was really tough for her especially because she is not a good liar. She added that when one is in the process they have to be secretive so one eventually gets used to not talking about it, not talking about it to other people. Scarlett further said that the process in some ways was easier which she did not talk much about but said that it was hard when she went back because she wanted to tell everyone about it. She continued that she wanted to tell her friends and family all about it but she could not by saying that it was an intense case. Similarly, Carina too similarly stated that she thinks that is pretty similar to the show anyway, as in no one would dive into any questions because it is what it is.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Gets Emotional And Teary On The Ellen DeGeneres Special Show; Here's Why

Also Read | TV Series: 3 Best Shows Of 2019 You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.