'The Babysitter 3' Story Is Ready But Its Release Depend On Audiences, Says Director

Released in 2017, The Babysitter received good responses from the audiences. A sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen was recently released on Netflix and also got decent reactions from people. Both movies were directed by McG who revealed that the story for a third instalment is ready, but its release depends on the viewers.

Also Read | 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' Casts Judah Lewis, Bella Thorne, And Others; Know Details

The Babysitter 3 story is ready but its release depends on the audiences

In a recent interview with CBR.com, director McG talked about if there would be The Babysitter 3 on Netflix. He said that they have the story and he firmly puts it in the hands of the audience. The filmmaker explained that if the audience wants it, they will see it and the makers will do it, but if they say 'No, I don't like this' then they won't make a third instalment. Sharing his personal thoughts, he stated that he would love to direct another part because he would “love to conclude the arc” of the Cole character.

McG added that he loves the surprises from The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Giving spoilers about the second part, he said that he loves that Melanie is the bad guy. He likes to “flip a card” at the end of the first act and, whoops, it's Melanie. The filmmaker mentioned that in the third act from the sequel, he flips another card, that it was all under control by Bee and Bee was Phoebe's original babysitter and she is the one that sold her soul for good purposes. He stated that all the other kids, as a reflection of social media and its influence, sold their souls for lightweight purposes. McG asserted that he loves those surprises and there is a “couple of big surprises left” for The Babysitter 3.

Also Read | Where Was The Babysitter Killer Queen Filmed? Know Filming Locations Of The Netflix Flick

Also Read | How Were The Dead Demons Brought Back In 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen'?

The Babysitter 3 is not announced yet, but director McG has now openly shown his interest. He has even mentioned that he is ready with the plan and story. However, The Babysitter: Killer Queen got fewer positive reactions as compared to its first instalment. But there are many people who want to see the third part. So it comes down to the developers at Netflix.

It is also unclear whether the blood cult would make a return or a new group would debut. Judah Lewis as Cole and Jenna Ortega as Phoebe would possibly return if The Babysitter 3 is made. There was a gap of three years between the first part and its sequel, so if the makers would plan another instalment it might take time.

Also Read | The Babysitter Killer Queen Ending Explained: What Happens To 'demons' & Bee's Spellbook?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.