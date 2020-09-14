Where Was The Babysitter Killer Queen Filmed? Know Filming Locations Of The Netflix Flick

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is a comedy horror film directed by McG, that premiered on September 10th. It is a sequel to 2017 released The Babysitter. The second instalment features several members from the first movie, while a few new names will also be joining the project. The Babysitter: Killer Queen has been directed by McG and is collectively being produced by McG, Mary Viola, and Zack Schiller. The main shooting locations are said to be in California, near and around Santa Clarita, near lake Piru. While the rest of the film was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, according to The Cinemablend. Check out a few of the iconic filming locations of the movie shot in the U.S.
Some scenes have been shot at Lake Piru Recreation Area boat launch, near Santa Clarita, according to atlasofwonders.
According to atlasofwonders, the school featured in the movie is El Segundo High School. The building has been featured in several shows and movies like Blue Lagoon: The Awakening, episodes of Beverly Hills 90210, and many more.
Promo Image courtesy: The Babysitter Killer Queen trailer
