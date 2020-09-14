Where Was The Babysitter Killer Queen Filmed? Know Filming Locations Of The Netflix Flick

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is a comedy horror film directed by McG, that premiered on September 10th. It is a sequel to 2017 released The Babysitter. The second instalment features several members from the first movie, while a few new names will also be joining the project. The Babysitter: Killer Queen has been directed by McG and is collectively being produced by McG, Mary Viola, and Zack Schiller. The main shooting locations are said to be in California, near and around Santa Clarita, near lake Piru. While the rest of the film was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, according to The Cinemablend. Check out a few of the iconic filming locations of the movie shot in the U.S.

ALSO READ| How Were The Dead Demons Brought Back In 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen'?

The Babysitter killer queen filming locations: Lake Piru in California

Some scenes have been shot at Lake Piru Recreation Area boat launch, near Santa Clarita, according to atlasofwonders.

El Segundo High School, near LA airport

According to atlasofwonders, the school featured in the movie is El Segundo High School. The building has been featured in several shows and movies like Blue Lagoon: The Awakening, episodes of Beverly Hills 90210, and many more.

Blondie Street in the Warner Bros. Ranch Facilities

Johnson and Melanie's house are both filmed at the houses located in Blondie Street in the WB Ranch Facilities in Burbank. Here is a video showcasing the WB ranch facilities and the famous shooting locations in Blondie Street.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

The aerial views of the lake that could be seen in the movies are filmed at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The location was also featured in Westworld S2 and in 6 Underground.

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park

Even the iconic The Star Trek franchise's ten television episodes and two movies were filmed here.

ALSO READ| Judah Lewis' Girlfriends List; Is Judah Lewis From 'The Babysitters: Killer Queen' Dating?

ALSO READ| The Babysitter Killer Queen Ending Explained: What Happens To 'demons' & Bee's Spellbook?

The Babysitter: Killer Queen cast

Judah Lewis as Cole Johnson

Emily Alyn Lind as Melanie

Jenna Ortega as Phoebe

Robbie Amell as Max

Andrew Bachelor as John

Leslie Bibb as Mrs Johnson

Hana Mae Lee as Sonya

Bella Thorne as Allison

Samara Weaving as Bee

Ken Marino as Archie Johnson

Chris Wylde as Juan

Carl McDowell as Dr Big Carl McManus

Maximilian Acevedo as Jimmy

Juliocesar Chavez as Diego

Jennifer Foster as Boom Boom

ALSO READ| If 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' Is Remade In Hindi, Who Would Play Protagonist In Film?

Promo Image courtesy: The Babysitter Killer Queen trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.