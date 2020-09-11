How Were The Dead Demons Brought Back In 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen'?

Popular Horror comedy The Babysitter has been getting a lot of attention lately. The film recently released and the fans have been asking a lot of questions about it. They want to know how the dead characters of the film have managed to return. We have picked up these questions and answered them right here. Read more to know about this.

How that makes got The Babysitter: Killer Queen dead characters back to the film?

The end of The Babysitter showed that Bee is still alive and she had managed to survive the accident by making a deal with the devil, popularly known as the Faustian bargain. The characters are not really back but are just ghosts of the dead. To get back, they need to perform a specific ritual. The ritual involved drinking a mixture of “an innocent’s blood” and the blood of the diseased which will get them back to the real world.

By the innocent one, makers try to implicate that the ritual involves drinking a virgin’s blood. But Melanie does not know about the fact that Cole is not “innocent” anymore. Bee tricks Melanie into bringing back the dead and making them drink Cole's blood. This completely destroys the demons who drank that blood keeping Cole and the rest, Cole and Pheobe remain safe. The film ends with Bee revealing that she was the guardian angel of Pheobe and returns to the demon realm by drinking the blood.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen cast

The Netflix original movie released in 2017 and starred Samara Weaving, Bella Thorne, Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell, and Judah Lewis. In 2019, the makers had confirmed that they will be bringing back the bast of the film to its sequel. The Babysitter: Killer Queen has been directed by McG and is collectively being produced by McG, Mary Viola, Zack Schiller.

It has been getting a lot of positive reviews from the fans but the critics do not seem to like it. The critics have given mixed reviews about the film with a 6.4/10 resting on IMDb.

Judah Lewis as Cole Johnson

Emily Alyn Lind as Melanie

Jenna Ortega as Phoebe

Robbie Amell as Max

Andrew Bachelor as John

Leslie Bibb as Mrs. Johnson

Hana Mae Lee as Sonya

Bella Thorne as Allison

Samara Weaving as Bee

Ken Marino as Archie Johnson

Chris Wylde as Juan

Carl McDowell as Dr. Big Carl McManus

Maximilian Acevedo as Jimmy

Juliocesar Chavez as Diego

Jennifer Foster as Boom Boom

