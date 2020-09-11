Did You Know 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' Has References To 'Terminator' Franchise?

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is the sequel to the 2017 film The Babysitter. While the second instalment looks more fun and more action-packed, IMDb says it has many references to Terminator franchise. Watching the trailer of The Babysitter: Killer Queen, it seems, this indeed is true. Here's what this is about.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen vs Terminator

According to a post of IMDb, The Babysitter: Killer Queen has many hidden references to the popular sci-fi film, Terminator 2. The post also claims that both the movies are an example of the sequels doing better than the first movie. Another similarity between The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Terminator 2 is that both are second sequels in the franchise. A third similarity is that The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Terminator: Salvation are both directed by the same director and that is McG.

However, it is not just in the facts that The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Terminator have a similarity. Looking at the trailer of The Babysitter 2, one can find scenes which very closely resemble movies from the Terminator franchise. One of them is the scene from the trailer where Cole describes his school life as he looks down the corridor, a bar falls down and a student can be seen walking with what looks like a baton. This scene is very similar to Terminator 2's facility where Sarah Connor was held up. Even the blue lighting is the same.

Another similarity is from the scene where Cole gets intimate with Melanie in the basement during a party right before the tragedy strikes. If one remembers Terminator 3, then John Connor tells Kate that every time Judgement Day is about to happen, the two would meet each other. He recalls how they had gone to Kripki's basement right before Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator arrived from the future.

And finally, one cannot help but notice the similarity between Terminator 2's John Connor's hairstyle and that of Cole from The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Take a look:

The Babysitter: Killer Queen casts Judah Lewis, Jenna Ortega, Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb and Emily Alyn Lind. The plot is based on the killer babysitter's return after Cole thought he successfully got rid of them after the first movie. However, it seems they have made a deal with the devil to return back in their human form and now the only way to get rid of them is to perform a magical ritual.

Watch The Babysitter: Killer Queen trailer here:

