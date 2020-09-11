'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' Star Emily Alyn Opens About Her 'Gossip Girl' Character

American actor Emily Alyn Lind, known for her role in The Babysitter, Doctor Sleep, and Lights Out, has been keeping herself busy during the lockdown. The actor is also all set to return for the sequel of Netflix's much-acclaimed show The Baby-Sitter: Killer Queen and HBO Max's Gossip Girl. Recently during an interview, the actor opened about her character in the Gossip Girl reboot.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lind was asked if she has any similarities with her Gossip Girl character Audrey. Replying to this, the actor revealed saying that she wishes could say that. She added that she is already in love with her and is also very excited for everyone to meet her. The Babysitter star also confessed that she has full out binge-watched Gossip Girl and said that the characters are very intriguing.

Talking about the show, Emily revealed that she is most excited to have the Gossip Girl reboot touch upon specific subjects that are very relevant in today's day and age. She added that they are also going to make sure that it is a relevant factor of the series. The actor added that as people that have platforms being on a show, one also needs to talk about things that people stigmatise or what people think shouldn't be talked about. The Doctor Sleep actor also revealed that she is very much into confronting questions and will not shy away from sharing her thoughts and opinions.

About Gossip Girl sequel

The new sequel of Gossip Girl is set eight years later to the end of the original series. It is reported that the Gossip Girl sequel will follow a new cast and storyline that is allegedly based on a private school teen in New York.

The series will also reportedly feature Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Johnathan Fernandez, Eli Brown, Jason Gotay, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Adam Chanler-Berat, Zion Moreno, and Savannah Smit in pivotal roles. While Kristen Bell will join the series once again to narrate the new sequel of the series. The show has also been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers and also cannot wait for the upcoming series to air soon.

