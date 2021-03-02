The Bachelor Women Tell All Spoilers: What Went Down In The Latest Episode?

The Bachelor is raising the bar with each season. Not only was this the first time they got a Black Bachelor onboard, this bachelor even had the most amount of women fighting for his attention this time. He still made tough decisions along the way in order to get the count down to the final three. But for the Women Tell All episode, most of the ex-contestants came back to bring more drama to the table. Here's what happened in the special episode.

(Warning - Women Tell All spoilers ahead)

The Bachelor Spoilers - What happened in the Woman Tell All episode?

Many unsolved conflicts came back to light in this episode. Many may already know that MJ and Jessenia had left the show without attending to their toxic argument, which certainly came to bite back in this episode. It seems like the old saying, "Time heals everything" doesn't at all apply in The Bachelor bubble as both of them picked up right from where they left with no change in their narratives.

The drama escalated further when Victoria started becoming defensive about her actions throughout the season. While on one hand, she did try to own up for her bully-like behaviour, when she was actually confronted by the contestants who were on the receiving end of her bullying, she played the "what's the big deal?" card, once again proving that nothing has changed. The only time she came clean with her actions was when she kind of apologised to Katie. All in all, host Chris went through each spat that took place in the resort and put the women in the spot until they had an answer.

In one of the fun moments of the episode, the women were seen wearing their Fear Factor hats as they played "What's in the Box?" with cockroaches, crickets and worms inside them. This episode was equipped with funny clips from the previous episodes, for instance, the women had to chug down a beer while eating pancakes making up for an unusual combination. Then there was a hide-and-seek round where the girls had to look for Matt in the woods. Eventually, Kit was the only contestant left behind while all the other girls enjoyed a hot tub date with the bachelor.

Towards the end, Matt finally makes it to the show sporting a bushy beard that earns him jokes. Matt says a few nice things about each contestant but what fans were really looking forward to was his reaction to meeting Serena P. For those who don't know, Serena P made it to the final four but decided to eliminate herself after not getting the validation she required from her family during the hometown date. This had taken Matt aback and even led to him shedding a few tears but it seems like they're both on the same page now as they were all smiles at each other.

Viewers were teased that the next week will bring Matt's parents on board. It will be the first time fans meet Matt's estranged father, who he has only mentioned in passing until now. As for his mother, Matt has admitted in several instances that his mother was the only one who took care of him and his brother when their father was absent. The real drama will be put together when the three of them meet, what we suppose is, after many years, and confront each other.

