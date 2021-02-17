The Bachelor Week 8 Spoilers: Hometown Dates And Matt's Possible Reunion With His Dad

Matt James' season of The Bachelor has seen way too many feuds to count on fingers. But The Bachelor week 8 might just top it with the contestants' families coming in to check out their to be son-in-law. However, there's still no news on which participants will show up for the newest episode. As per Reality Steve, here are the shocking spoilers until the next episode.

The Bachelor week 8 spoilers

This season will take Tayshia's The Bachelorette route the coming week with the ever-exciting hometown dates. Families will be invited to discuss the future of their children and perhaps aggravate the drama. By taking a look at the earlier episode, it can be assumed that Serena P, to the fans' dismay, and her family will be one of the four to show up. As per the preview, Rachael, Michelle, and Bri will also be featured in the next episode.

According to Reality Steve, hell is going to break loose with Matt's dad making an unexpected appearance on the show. Till today, Matt's dad was only mentioned in passing and even as that, did not make it into the good books. Though Matt seems utterly private about his familial ties, he had mentioned in one of the earlier episodes that he was raised solely by his mother when his father abandoned the family.

This reunion might mean two things. Either Matt gets closure or he snaps enough to leave the show altogether for getting his estranged father onboard without his consent. In one of the scenes from TBC, Matt was seen sitting down outside on a curb where Chris Harrison showed up to ask him whether he's alright, to which Matt replied with a blunt no. This cliffhanger did not come with any explanation but can be assumed that the root cause might just be because his dad came out of the blue.

Reality Steve guesses that the upcoming episode might be the show's most emotional one yet with Matt getting around a tough conversation that hopefully leaves him feeling better in the end. Nevertheless, it's safe to be ready with some tissue boxes as the contestant's tears don't seem to subside as seen in the preview.

