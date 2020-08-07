The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin And Garrett Yrigoyen Call It Splits After Two Years?

The Bachelorette fame Becca Kufrin and Garett Yrigoyen have called it splits after a two-year relationship. A source confirmed to an entertainment portal that Becca is very upset with Garett's comments and the controversy surrounding it. It is also reported that their lifestyles no longer blend well. As Garrett reportedly wants different things and they have now realised they are no longer compatible.

This confirmation, however, comes after fans noticed that there was something missing from Garrett's Instagram handle on Wednesday. Garrett has removed some memories of his fiancée, Becca Kufrin, from his social media handle amid speculation about the two calling it splits.

Yrigoyen deleted his highlight reel "Becca Spills" from his Instagram page which included Kufrin's clips during their relationship. There are still pictures of the couple, who got engaged in the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette in August 2018. Kufrin still has a highlight on her Instagram account, dedicated to her fiancé, called "G Cam." Yrigoyen is also seen in her "Quarantine" reel.

Becca and Garett's split

Speculations about their separation started doing the rounds right after their relationship was tested earlier in the summer. Yrigoyen made controversial statements in June in support of police officers in the wake of the protests against Black Lives Matter, which seemed to create a rift between the two.

During the June 9 episode of her "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, which she co-hosts along with Rachel Lindsay, Kufrin addressed the backlash her beau received for the post and her stance on the issue. She said that Garrett is her fiancé and she loves him. She also added that she believes that he is a good person but what he posted is something she can't agree with.

Neither Becca nor Garrett said anything on their social media accounts about the anniversary of the episode, though they also did not mark the occasion last year. The duo, who relocated to Carlsbad, Calif last year, are reportedly living separately now. It has also been reported that the two have kept things low-key and have been working out on their relationship. Fans are very eager to know more about their relationship from the duo themselves.

