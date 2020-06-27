Are Becca And Garrett Still Together? Here Are Details About Their Relationship

Garrett Yrigoyen had won over Becca Kufrin’s heart on The Bachelorette Season 14. However, the recent happenings have left fans wondering whether the couple are still together. Here’s everything to know about the duo’s relationship. Read on:

Are Becca and Garrett still together 2020?

'Are Becca and Garret still engaged' is another question that has been bothering fans. According to reports, during the Bachelor Happy Hour Podcast with Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin claimed that her fiancé’s views did not match with hers. So, she shared an update on her relationship with Yrigoyen. On June 2, 2020, Garrett Yrigoyen shared a black square on Instagram and captioned it with a string of emoticons to represent the Black Lives Matter movement. After two days, he posted a picture with a thin blue line supporting law enforcement. Additionally, he wrote a lengthy caption to explain himself.

After his social media post, Becca Kufrin opened up about her final rose pick in the June 9 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour. As per reports, the star accepted that she loved Garrett Yrigoyen and claimed that he did not share Instagram posted maliciously. She called it wrong time, message, as well as the sentiment. Meanwhile, Lindsay explained how intent was not the problem, but remaining ignorant about the underlying issue was.

So, in the Bachelor Happy Hour episode of June 16, 2020, Becca Kufrin reflected upon her previous statement and apologised to Lindsay before pointing out how her co-host helped her to understand things. Moreover, Kufrin shared that she would only speak for herself from now on. In the same Bachelor Happy Hour episode, Becca Kufrin also shared the status of her relationship with Garret Yrigoyen. She revealed there was uncertainty. But, according to reports, she disclosed that they have been working together on it in private. So, Lindsay acknowledged Becca Kufrin’s efforts and willingness to change. However, reportedly, it is not the same case with Garret Yrigoyen.

On this, Lindsay extended her support to Becca Kufrin and said that she appreciated everything which the former said. She also felt that it was her responsibility to be there for her. She also advised about not neglecting anyone when something wrong happens.



