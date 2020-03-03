Is Becca Kufrin Still With Garrett? Find Out Details About Their Relationship

The show The Bachelorette is one of the entertaining shows of all time. In this, a single woman plans to date various men over a period of time and decides whom she will marry at the end of the show. This season has been one of the most exciting seasons. A popular television personality was a part of the show and she went through a lot of heartbreaks, after which she found her life partner Garrett Yrigoyen on the show. She also got engaged in the season finale. However, it has been one year to their engagement and fans have been having questions to which they need answers. Is Becca Kufrin still with Garrett? Is Becca Kufrin still engaged? Is Becca Kufrin married now?

Is Becca Kufrin still with Garrett?

Is Becca Kufrin still engaged?

The answer is yes. They are together and they are still engaged with each other. They recently shifted to Carlsbad, California, where they spend a lot of time with each other. The two also decided to introduce a new member to their family, and have got a dog named Minno. They also posted an image with Minno on Instagram. They also posted some cute pictures of them on Instagram.

Is Becca Kufrin married?

Becca reportedly does not want her marriage to be filmed and she will inform their parents before telling it to her fans. The couple also said that they want it to take it slow and both of them have different plans for their marriage. However, they have learned a lot of things about each other in the past years and fans also want the couple to get married soon.

