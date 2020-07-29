'Glee' Actor Becca Tobin Gets A New House In L.A. With The Help Of Josh Flagg

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles latest episode was aired on Tuesday. The former Glee star, Becca Tobin, was seen on the reality show looking for a new house. Real estate agent Josh Flagg cracked a deal with Tobin as she got the perfect abode in Los Angeles in less than $3 million. Read to know more.

Becca Tobin finds a new home with the help of Josh Flagg

Becca Tobin and her husband, Zach Martin wanted a Hollywood Hills residence that has character and privacy with the budget of less than $3 million. She asked realtor Josh Flagg, to appear in his podcast 'Ladygang' to check if the two of them were a good fit before she hires him. Becca and her fellow hosts, Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek, played a game called ‘Flagg and Bag’ with him. The actor hired Josh to find a new place for her, as he fit right in with her friends.

Josh Flagg took Becca Tobin and Zack Martin to an Outpost as their first house view. It was a 1920s three-bedroom ‘gem’ which he already represented and was selling for $2 million, well within the couple’s budget. Becca did not like its red themed screening room that looked “like murder” to her. But she liked the price value, that stood at $580 per square foot, which was way better than what several other places were charging.

The second resident that Becca Tobin saw was at Las Palmas. It was the three-bedroom Mediterranean built-in 1920. However, it was set too close to the neighbour’s homes and has an outdated kitchen and bathroom.

Josh Flagg observed that when clients tell him they want historic charm; they do not want authentic charm. He said that it is kind of annoying to him when someone goes to the bathroom and have to pull a chain. He then took the couple to the next place.

Becca Tobin liked the third-place she saw. It was a 1924 adobe in great shape, from which she could walk to the hotel Chateau Marmont, but it was too expensive. She decided to place a $1.8 million bid on the first Outpost resident, through Josh Flagg. She closed the deal for a little over $1.870 million.

While the backyard space did not have a pool, Josh Flagg noted that it had enough land to put one in. He said that it will immediately make the house worth “a million bucks” more. Becca Tobin and her spouse Zack Martin liked the sights from their new house’s many terraces. The actor mentioned that they wanted a view for a long time. Becca’s new house has an expansive kitchen, cozy living room, spacious bedrooms, vintage bathroom and red studio room.

