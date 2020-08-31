Jeffrey Wright Reveals 'The Batman' Script Honours The Cape Crusader's Detective Skills

The Batman teaser created a huge hype for the movie. Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman is all set to depict the detective side of the DC Comics' character. Now Jeffrey Wright, who plays Commissioner James Gordon, talked about how the script honours Batman’s detective skills and what made him excited.

Jeffrey Wright explains detective elements of The Batman

In a recent conversation with SiriusXM on YouTube, Jeffrey Wright said that he is firstly excited with all the script. He mentioned that when he read the script, he said to himself, ‘Yeah this is on’ the right path. The actor cited the example of Westworld series, saying that as the movie is very much about mystery, like the series.

He stated that if one goes back to the original, “it is DC, it is Detective Comics” and the script is “really beholden” to that. He added it is beholden to this idea that Batman is the world’s greatest detective. Explaining his character in the film, Wright quoted Gary Oldman, who played Commissioner Gordon in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

He said that as Oldman described, Gordon is “something of a Watson” to Batman, which makes the latter's character to be like Sherlock Holmes. The actor noted that the “script honours” and also sets a tone that is very clear. He also added that the tone's been captured perfectly in the teaser.

Jeffrey Wright revealed that one of the aspects of The Batman script that he was “really stoked” about was the Batmobile and the way it was described. He stated that it was described as this kind of “retro, hyper-modified muscle car,” which is just the “craziest coolest thing” one had ever seen. The actor stated that when he read that he said, ‘aha, yes’ to it.

Wright said that what the vehicle and the script is trying to achieve and what it does achieve is to create accessibility for Gotham city, a world that is tangible and grounded in a very familiar reality. But at the same time, it is still “fantastical, it is still tweaked,” he noted.

The Batman teaser hinted that it will focus more on the cape crusader’s detective side. Robert Pattinson in cape and cowl will be seen in his earlier stage as the superhero character. Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie also casts Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The Batman is currently scheduled to release in theatres on October 1, 2020.

