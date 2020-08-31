Colin Farrell As 'Penguin' Was Not Recognised By Jeffrey Wright On 'The Batman' Set

The Batman teaser that released during the DC FanDome event grabbed much attention. Robert Pattinson got the limelight for his appearance as Batman in his cape and cowl with a glimpse of the Batcave and batmobile. But what baffled many fans was Colin Farrell’s presence as Penguin, which was called “unrecognisable” by several people. Now a cast member of The Batman revealed that he, himself, did not recognize Farrell on set.

Jeffrey Wright did not recognise Colin Farrell as Penguin on 'The Batman' set

In a recent conversation with SiriusXM on YouTube, Jeffrey Wright, who plays Commissioner James Gordon in The Batman, explained how unrecognizable Colin Farrell's transformation as Penguin was on the sets. He said that he has worked with that makeup artist before and it is just incredible. The actor mentioned that one day, Farrell walked on to set with his makeup and Wright walked right passed him, without identifying him. Wright stated that he then went on location and said; ‘ok, hey dude what’s happening, where is Colin are we going to shoot’. Praising the transformation, he noted that it is “pretty remarkable” in the movie.

Colin Farrell has amazed the audiences with his appearance in The Batman teaser. His look as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot / Penguin has earned appreciations. The actor plays a rising crime lord of the Gotham city. The movie is said to be set at a time when Oz does not like to be called as the Penguin. For essaying the character, Farrell gained weight and wore prosthetic-based makeup.

The Batman teaser has received immense praise from the viewers. Jeffrey Wright also spoke about it. He thinks that if one looks at the teaser, and if he is not mistaken, there is “not one CGI image” in the entire thing. The teaser is all photography and has first-hand shot scenes. The DC and Batman fans have been applauding Matt Reeves for his realistic depiction of the character and also following the dark tone. What the teaser shows is only around 25% of the movie, as the shooting was shut down in mid-March due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

About 'The Batman'

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman cast features Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The movie will show Pattinson as Batman in his earlier days in the cape and cowl and will focus more on his detective side. The Batman is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on October 1, 2021.

