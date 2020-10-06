The Batman Release Date Pushed Forward To 2022; Warner Bros. Makes Changes To Its Roster

The release date for Matt Reeves' directed “The Batman” has been further pushed by the Warner Bros studio. The film is one among the many projects under Warner Bros. that have been pushed forward. The production house is currently trying to cope with the changes in regard to the pandemic and thus several changes in release dates for a number of films have been made, according to reports by Hollywood Reporter. The studio has thus announced a set of new release dates for the film.

The Batman release date pushed to 2022

The Batman has Robert Pattinson playing the lead as the caped crusader and thus fans are excited to watch the Twilight star in a grim character. The initial release date was expected to be in October of 2021. However, due to the reshuffling of dates by Warner Bros., the movie will now be released in March of 2022. According to the report, the film has been met with a bunch of production delays as well due to which the dates have been pushed ahead.

A number of other DC films too will be facing such date-related issues, with The Flash being pushed from June 2022 to November 2022. The Flash is all set to star Ezra Miller and thus the story will revolve around the timeline of Barry Allen. Another huge change that fans of the DC universe will witness is with Shazam! Fury of the Gods being pushed forward as well. The Shazam film will now release in June of 2023 instead of its previous release date of November 2022. Further on, Shazam antagonist Black Adam too is all set to get a solo film with Dwayne Johnson playing the titular character. The film was supposed to release in 2021 in December; however, the revised date is undecided yet as per the report.

Several such key changes were made to the Warner Bros. movie roster which was set to appear sooner. One such change came in for Dune as well which will now release on October 1. Pivotal movie changes also include the untitled Matrix film which was supposed to release in April of 2022. It will now release in December of 2021.

