Manifest Cancelled Vs Manifest Renewed; Rumours Continue But Here's The Truth

Josh Dallas starrer Manifest is making the news for several reasons. Manifest Season 2 will end on April 6, 2020, and fans are eagerly waiting for the season finale of Manifest. But some reports around this supernatural drama suggest that the show is cancelled, whereas other reports suggest that it will be renewed for season 3. Read on to know more about Manifest and if Manifest season 3 is in talks or not here:

READ | Justin Bieber Opened Up About His Music And How It All Started; Read

Is manifest cancelled or renewed for season 3?

According to various reports, Manifest season 3 may or may not be renewed. The makers of this supernatural drama have not released an official comment yet. In fact, Manifest season 2 is still going on and will be concluded by the first week of April.

READ | Dave Bautista Says His 'My Spy' Co-star Chloe Coleman Is Special In Many Ways

For the unversed, Manifest is created by Jeff Rake. It features an ensemble cast of Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long. Manifest Season 1 had aired back in September 2018, whereas the Manifest season 2 was announced in October 2019.

The show revolves around the passengers and crew of a plane, who suddenly reappear out of the blues after over five years. Josh Dallas has previously stared in Once Upon A Time, another fantasy drama, where he played the role of Prince Charming.

READ | Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber's Best Moments From 'Justin Bieber: Seasons'

In the show, Melissa Roxburgh plays the role of Michaela Stone. She is an NYPD detective of the 129th Precinct and was on-board the Flight 828. Whereas, Josh Dallas plays the role of a professor, who was also present on the flight that had disappeared. Fans are eagerly waiting for the season 2 finale episode.

READ | Eiza Gonzalez Had These Issues While Playing KT In Vin Diesel Starrer ‘Bloodshot’



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.