'The Beach House' Ending Explained Along With The Basic Premise

The Beach House marked the directorial debut of Jeffrey Brown. The Beach House takes viewers on a trip to a rather strange looking future of ecosystems which people navigate through. The film stars actors like Liana Liberato as Emily and Noah Le Gros as her boyfriend Randall. The couple experience first hand what could happen if temperatures continue to rise. They also witness the dormant microbes awaken to erase humanity. The premise of the film was quite complex for viewers and thus the film ended with more questions than answers.

The Beach House ending explained

During the early stages when the film begins, the environment noticeably shifts from a sunny day to a murky sky with trees. The characters realise that the trees are covered in spores. Soon, the following morning, everyone except for Emily appears to be experiencing the effects of the toxic landscape they are in. The film does not provide any concrete evidence as to how each character became infected. However, each infection grows and appears differently based on the happening and the place the people were at during that night.

Initially, Jane goes missing in the fog, during this time she is visibly seen touching spores on the trees. These spores happen to then transfer onto her skin; this is precisely when she gets infected. Mitch, on the other hand, goes out looking for her and in the process inhales the toxic air. The most systematic transmission of the infection occurs when Randall consumes an oyster during their dinner. The infection takes over his entire gastrointestinal tract, leading to his horrific demise.

Jane, on the other hand, dies due to the skin lesions attained by the spores. Mitch meanwhile is swept off after being dramatically hypnotized by the air. During the same time, Randall throws up the parasitic oyster which turns into a mutated humanoid figure. Each character’s infection was based on the degrees of consumption and the time of contact with the virus. Other factors that played an important role was the question of how the infections were contracted, and where the infections could have been located. Thus Emily’s infection took a while as she was the only one who successfully removed the initial parasite. However, she also met with her untimely demise.

