'Kaos' Release Date: When Is 'Kaos' Releasing On Netflix? Find Out

Recently, Netflix users have been noticing a new show page on the platform, and the show is called Kaos. This will be a new series based on Greek mythology and that isn’t even the best part of it. Kaos is being helmed by Charlie Covell, the British actor and writer, who is best known for her stellar adaptation of The End of the F***ing World.

According to the reports of a media portal, Kaos on Netflix will be a dark comedy take on gods and goddesses. Read on to know, “When is Kaos coming out on Netflix?”

Read | Netflix Breaks Record For The Most Emmy Awards 2020 Nominations; Check Out The List

What is 'Kaos' releasing on Netflix?

Greek mythology has been a great source for stories, as it is packed with stories about backstabbing, adultery, revenge and war. Hence, in the past Greek Mythology has been used to create many amazing films and series like Spartacus, Olympus, Hercules, Clash of Titans and even Percy Jackson. For the fans who have been craving 'Percy Jackson-antics', Kaos on Netflix might just be the right thing.

Not much is known about Kaos on Netflix yet. However, reports on multiple media portals confirm that the new show was given a straight-to-series order in June of 2018. The companies involved behind Kaos’ production are All3Media and Brightstar, alongside Netflix. Kaos on Netflix is yet to announce its cast and characters.

Read | Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' Cast Share Their Experiences In Bonus Episode; Watch

There’s a fake trailer that’s been released online. However, it has been revealed as per the reports of an entertainment portal that, Kaos on Netflix will be a 10-episode series and will reimagine Greek Mythology to make it more suitable for the present-day world. The entertainment report goes on to add that, it will also cover gender politics, power, and life in the underworld.

Read | Millie Bobby Brown To Star And Co-produce Upcoming Netflix Film 'The Girls I’ve Been'

Kaos Release Date: When is Kaos coming out on Netflix?

As of now, neither Netflix nor the creators of Kaos have confirmed, when the series will release. On Kaos’ Netflix page, it has been mentioned that the show is set to release in 2020. However, the Kaos Release Date is not yet known. At the moment Netlfix has a great collection of films based on Greek Mythology. Films such as Clash of Titans and Troy are available on the platform for the subscribers to enjoy.

Read | The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Showcases A Nuclear Apocalypse In The Opening Scene

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.