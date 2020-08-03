Netflix’s Sugar Rush Extra Sweet: Panel Of Judges Who Will Be A Part Of The Show

Sugar Rush is a popular Netflix series about cooking the best sweet dishes while racing against time. The new season with fresher episodes is back as Netflix's sugar rush: Extra Sweet. One thing that has remained the same in this season is the panel of judges. The panel of judges, as usual, will include Hunter March, Candace Nelson, and Adriano Zumbo with a celebrity guest judge joining in every episode.

The rules of Sugar Rush season 3 have slightly changed. Like the earlier seasons, the four teams of bakers who pit against each other remain the same while they create scrumptious enormous cakes. However in Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet, if you win one of the earlier rounds you get an opportunity to either bank 15 minutes to bake your cake or take home $1,500. Here's the panel of judges on Netflix's sugar rush.

Netflix's Sugar Rush's judges

Who is Hunter March?

Hunter March is an American host, actor, and Television personality. He was seen on a digital platform on Awesomeness TV. He became the host of Game Show Network and has also hosted the previous 2 seasons of Netflix's sugar rush. The actor will also be hosting season 3 of Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet.

Also Read: Fuller House Cast Is Studded With Popular Names From Jodie Sweetin To Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Nelson: Judge on Netflix's Sugar Rush

Candace Nelson is a pastry chef who's known for her big cupcake shops. After her business took off in 2005, Candace Nelson became a culinary sensation. Apart from being a judge on Netflix’s sugar rush, Candace Nelson has also appeared as a judge on Food Network's Cupcake Wars. She is also seen as a guest judge on several cooking shows.

Also Read: The Ellen DeGeneres Show Executive Producer Says, "Nobody Is Going Off The Air"

Adriano Zumbo: Judge on Netflix's Sugar Rush

Adriano Zumbo is known to be one of the most famous pastry chefs in Australia. He made several appearances on Masterchef: Australia that rose him to fame. He then became famous for his documentary on pastries called Zumbo. Adriano Zumbo has been the judge on Netflix’s sugar rush since season 1.

Also Read: 'SKY Castle's' Kim Bo Ra And Jo Byung Gyu Break-up After A Brief Relationship?

Naya Rivera’s last on-screen appearance on Netflix's Sugar Rush

Naya Rivera is a popular actor and singer who will be making a special appearance on the show. The actor died by accident on July 8, 2020, at Lake Peru, California. Netflix's sugar rush will be her last on-screen appearance.

Also Read: Where Is The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Filmed? Here Are Shooting Locations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.