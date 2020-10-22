'Comedy Couple' Cast List: All You Need To Know About The Actors And Characters

Comedy Couple, a Zee 5 original, has brought to the audience a rather interesting cast playing the lead as well as the supporting characters. In an attempt to create an unconventional yet interesting rom-com, director Nachiket Samant along with the producers have selected a cast full of actors who seem to have fit quite well in their respective roles. Let us learn more about the Comedy Couple cast and the characters that they are portraying in the film.

Comedy couple movie cast (Lead)

Sweta Basu Prasad as Zoya Batra

Sweta Basu Prasad, playing the lead among the Comedy Couple cast, portrays an urban city-girl Zoya, who is a stand-up comedian and who is in a relationship with Deep, who is also a stand-up comedian. The actress had recently played one of the lead roles in The Tashkent Files, a movie which went on to become quite a big hit at the box office. The actress has worked in quite a few films and has prominent experience working in television as well.

Saqib Saleem as Deep Sharma

Quite a contrast to the character of his on-screen girlfriend Zoya, Saqib Saleem plays the role of Deep Sharma, a small-town guy. Playing another lead among the Comedy Couple cast, Saqib Saleem portrays a small-town guy who is afraid to tell his father that he quit his job to pursue stand-up comedy. His chemistry with Sweta brings a lot of strength to the cast of Comedy Couple. Saqib has previously worked in films like Dishoom, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, and more.

Comedy couple movie cast (Supporting)

Pooja Bedi as Zohra Batra

Pooja Bedi portrays the role of Zoya’s mother Zohra Batra. The actress has played the role of a single mother who constantly takes jibes and whips at her daughter Zoya’s relationship with Deep. Pooja Bedi is an unexpected yet unsurprising choice to play this character.

Rajesh Tailang as Mukesh

Playing the role of Deep’s father, Rajesh Tailang has done justice to his character of a small-town character with a small-town mindset. He’s made a good effort to depict the personality of his character that can be easily recognized as one of the most realistic Comedy Couple movie characters. The actor had recently gained popularity for his role in Mirzapur as well.

Aadar Malik as Rohan

Playing the role of Deep’s friend Rohan, Aadar Malik puts in just the right amount of energy to play this role. The only constant trait of Rohan is to remain high; on life and otherwise. The character of Rohan is certainly of one of the most entertaining and relatable Comedy Couple movie characters that the audience will find.

