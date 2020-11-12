'Gul Makai' Cast And Characters: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Them

Gul Makai is based on the life and legacy of Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist who was shot on the face by a terrorist but survived to tell the tale. The story of her attack shocked the people across the world, and it made her the face of activism for the rights of education for women and girls. She later went on to win the Nobel Prize, and the various actors in the Gul Makai cast have portrayed the roles of people in Malala’s story. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of Gul Makai.

Gul Makai cast

Reem Shaikh as Malala Yousafzai

Reem Shaikh has played the lead among the Gul Makai characters, portraying the role of Malala Yousafzai herself. This is the first major role in a film that the actress has portrayed in her career. The actress had earlier made a cameo in the 2016 film Wazir which stars Amitabh Bachchan. She has also worked in a number of television shows including Tujhse Hai Raabta, Best of Luck Nikki, Diya Aur Baati Hum and many more.

Atul Kulkarni as Ziauddin Yousafzai

Atul Kulkarni plays a supporting role among the cast of Gul Makai, portraying the role of Malala’s father Ziauddin Yousafzai. Atul Kulkarni has had a long and illustrious career playing many memorable roles in a number of films. He has worked in many films including Rang De Basanti, Dehli 6, Raees, The Ghazi Attack and many more films.

Divya Dutta as Toor Pekai Yousafzai

Playing the role of Malala’s mother, Divya Dutta was one of the strongest addition to the Gul Makai cast in which she played a role in bringing motherly sentiments into the film. Her acting career has had a run for two and a half decades as of now in which she has acted in many hit films. Some of her films include Blackmail, Badlapur, Special 26, Fanney Khan and many more.

Om Puri as General Kayani

Om Puri has played the role of General Kayani, the former Pakistani army general. Capturing his character, the legendary Om Puri has played a rather intense role of the former Pakistani general. Now deceased, Om Puri has played many memorable roles in several hit movies his long and successful career, including Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly, Don, Singh Is Kingg, and the list goes on.

