'Big Bang Theory' Fan Points Out Plot Hole In Howard's Batman Knowledge

The Big Bang Theory is a popular American television series that revolves around a young scientist, Sheldon Cooper and his geeky friends. The show has managed to attract fans from all over the world. It also has attracted attention for the overuse of pop culture comedy in the show. After a long run of 12 seasons, the show was cancelled, keeping the Big Bang fans wanting for more. But the Big Bang Theory universe still manages to keep the people entertained with its prequel spin-off, Young Sheldon. However, fans still keep going back to the classic episodes and pointing out scenes from the original series. Read more to know about a The Big Bang Theory plot hole that was recently spotted.

Big Bang Theory plot hole

The Big Bang fans have been rewatching some popular episodes from the show currently. One of those fans has spotted a Big Bang Theory plot hole. This is from a season ten-episode, The Fetal Kick Catalyst which showed how Penny, Bernadette, and Howard were dealing with their own problems. But the polt hole is evident when Howard breaks his back trying to install a baby crib in his new car. He is rushed to the hospital and is accompanied by Bernadette and his best friend, Raj. Raj plays the Batman animated series on the screen in order to calm Howard.

Seeing this, a fan caught the plot hole and posted online, “When Raj, Howard and Bernadette are in the car, Raj puts on Batman the Animated Series to distract Howard from his back pain. Howard says ‘I'm in too much pain to watch cartoo-oh, this is a good one!’” He then points out, “There is no way he could know that it's a good episode of the show because the opening theme song can be heard playing and the name of the episode does not appear until after it.” A number of other fans have also pointed out that the characters’ reactions to the soundtrack would frequently fail to line up with what would actually be on screen.

The makers surely managed to win over the DC fans with instances like getting 1960s Batman star Adam West to guest-star on the show. Not only the DC fans, but they managed to rope in a number of popular celebrities to be on their show as star guests. Thus the show managed to be one of the most popular series for over a decade.

