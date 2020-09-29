Jim Parsons Talks About Being COVID-19 Positive & How Sheldon Would Deal With The Pandemic

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons recently opened up about testing positive for COVID-19 in an interview with Jimmy Fallon. Jim also talked about how his character Sheldon would have acted during the pandemic. Read on to know what more did Jim Parsons reveal on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Also Read | What's new on Netflix in October? Find out which movies and shows are coming

Jim Parsons as Sheldon reacts to the COVID-19 pandemic

The video started with Jimmy Fallon and Jim Parsons complimenting each other on their looks. Jim Parsons mentioned that he likes Jimmy's casual look and Jimmy also complimented Jim Parsons. Then Jimmy added that he wasn't aware The Big Bang Theory actor had contracted COVID-19. Jim replied that he had contracted the virus in the middle of March and so had his husband Tom.

Also Read | Netflix asks people to caption a still from 'FRIENDS'; netizens share hilarious responses

The actor then continued that he didn't know what it was and that he thought it was cold. He eventually understood that he had COVID-19 when he lost the sense of smell and taste. Jim also mentioned that even though he ate a lot, he could not taste his food while he was in quarantine.

Also Read | 'The Witcher' on Netflix: Who has taken up the role Eskel on the show's season 2?

Jim Parsons then started talking about what he had done while in lockdown. He mentioned that he had taking painting classes and creative writing. Jimmy Fallon then showed a picture of The Big Bang Theory star in blonde hair. He then talked about the whole process of bleaching his hair.

Also Read | Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda starrer web show 'Taish' to premiere on October 29

Jim also talked about The Big Bang Theory ending and mentioned it was 'bitter-sweet'. Jimmy Fallon also asked Jim his views on how Sheldon would handle the pandemic. Jim Parsons started off by saying that Sheldon was 'built for this' and 'this is the moment he was waiting for'. He then mentioned the episode where Sheldon used a wheeled camera to interact with people and added that Sheldon would probably do that now as well.

Jim Parsons also added that Sheldon would ask people to not touch him or sneeze on him. He further on added that Sheldon would have been 'fine'. Jimmy Fallon then concluded the segment bu congratulating Jim Parsons on being nominated for the Emmys.

Promo Pic Credit: Jim Parsons' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.