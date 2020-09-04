'The Boys In The Band' Trailer Releases, Jim Parsons Shines In This Story Of Nine Gay Men

The Boys In The Band trailer was launched by the makers recently on YouTube. The Netflix original movie has brought back the Tony-winning cast of the 2018 broadway by the same name. It was a revival of Mart Crowley's popular stage play. The Boys In The Band trailer has received praises from the critics alike. Here is everything you need to know about the trailer and The Boys In The Band movie.

The Boys In The Band trailer

The Netflix movie is being produced by American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy. The 2018 broadway was directed by Joe Mantello and he is directing this movie version of the broadway too. The original play made its debut in 1968. Ryan Murphy’s The Boys In The Band trailer features a strong ensemble star cast of Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Tuc Watkins, Brian Hutchison, Robin de Jesus, Charlie Carver, and Michael Benjamin Washington.

The 2018 Broadway also featured the same actors and they are back for a film which features openly gay actors in real life too. Here is a look at The Boys In The Band trailer.

Ryan Murphy’s The Boys In The Band trailer is being received well by the audience. The performances of all the actors and the unmatched wit are being praised. The Boys In The Band trailer has close to 450,000 views till now with over 14,000 likes. Ryan Murphy’s The Boys In The Band on Netflix will release on September 30, 2020.

Ryan Murphy's The Boys In The Band on Netflix

The Boys In The Band trailer revolves around nine gay men who are gathered for a birthday party of their friend in New York city of 1968. The movie follows the story of these men and how their party turns upside down when a visitor from the host played by Jim Parsons’ past shows up unannounced. The trailer shows Michael played by Jim Parsons, a screenwriter who drinks too much hosting a birthday party for his friend Harold (Zachary Quinto).

Jim Parsons gathers the group of friends and also hire a sex worker as a gift for Harold. However, Alan played by Brian Hutchinson who is a straight guy and a former college roommate of Michael. When rain forces the party to get off the terrace and inside the house, things get more dramatic when Michael suggests a game of emotions where everyone should call the one person they truly believed to love. Things get dramatic as the game progresses ahead.

