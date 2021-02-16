Last Updated:

The Big Day Soundtrack: Here Are All The Songs Featured On The Netflix Show

Netflix has released the trailer of The Big Day on February 14, 2021. Here is a list of all the songs featured in the reality television show.

the big day

Netflix’s brand new Indian wedding reality show, The Big Day has captivated many fans. The show’s season 1 featured three episodes in which fans see six couples executing their dream weddings with perfection. Thanks to Netflix’s Indian matchmaking, Indian weddings have entered the pop culture with the entire world witnessing the grandness of wedding days in India. Many Twitter users took to Twitter to express their thoughts about The Big Day on Netflix ever since it was released. Read on to find out which songs were featured in The Big Day soundtrack on Netflix.

 

The Big Day soundtrack

The Big Day songs were taken from a variety of sources. The songs featured over the course of the show’s three episodes are both in Hindi and English. Here is a list of all The Big Day songs.

The Big Day soundtrack

Episode 1

  • The Big Day Theme Song – I Love You Like 
  • Zalim Alien – Ankur Tewari
  • Baagay – Hari & Sukhmani
  • Wagairah Wagairah (Feat. Ghalat Family) – Ankur Tewari
  • Tonight – Benny Dayal
  • Dhoom Again – Vishal Dadlani & Dominique Cerejo
  • Say “Shava Shava” – Amitabh Bachchan
  • Turn It Up (from comments)

Episode 2

  • Mark G Hart & Stephen Emil Dudas – How Many Times
  • Nick Nolan – Say Yes
  • Vishal Dadlani & Sachin-Jigar – Kudi Nu Nachne De
  • Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family – Tu Hee Hai
  • Smantx – Hold Me Down
  • 4TVmusic – Back To You
  • Tubesounds – Smile

Episode 3

  • James – Gotta Get Up
  • Dave Antrell – A Girl Like You
  • Dave Antrell – Drinkin’ Wine
  • Marc Robillard – Dance Like We’re On Fire
  • John Coggins – All I Want Is You
  • Akhtar Channal – Afghan Jalebi (Film Version)
  • The Big Day theme song is created by an Indian artist

What is The Big Day’s theme song?

The theme song of The Big Day is named I Love You Like by Clayton Hogermeer. According to a report in Bustle, to many people's surprise, Clayton Hogermeer is an Indian artist from Mumbai and I Love You Like is his most popular song thanks to the Bollywood series. The song can be found on Apple Music and Spotify

 

 

