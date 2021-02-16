The Big Day Soundtrack: Here Are All The Songs Featured On The Netflix Show

Netflix’s brand new Indian wedding reality show, The Big Day has captivated many fans. The show’s season 1 featured three episodes in which fans see six couples executing their dream weddings with perfection. Thanks to Netflix’s Indian matchmaking, Indian weddings have entered the pop culture with the entire world witnessing the grandness of wedding days in India. Many Twitter users took to Twitter to express their thoughts about The Big Day on Netflix ever since it was released. Read on to find out which songs were featured in The Big Day soundtrack on Netflix.

The Big Day is the best Indian horror series on Netflix — Samrat Singh (@samratsingh23) February 16, 2021

Whoever made “The Big Day” (reality show about Indian weddings) on Netflix definitely saw “Made in Heaven” (scripted drama about Indian weddings) on Amazon Prime and was like “make it real” — Hanaa’ Tameez (@HanaaTameez) February 16, 2021

'The Big Day' on Netflix, a show on ultra rich NRIs getting married in the most pompous way ever and the obsession with the word "spritual" 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Esha (@eshabanerji) February 15, 2021

Read | News of The World not on Netflix US, find out where to watch the film

The Big Day soundtrack

The Big Day songs were taken from a variety of sources. The songs featured over the course of the show’s three episodes are both in Hindi and English. Here is a list of all The Big Day songs.

The Big Day soundtrack

Episode 1

The Big Day Theme Song – I Love You Like

Zalim Alien – Ankur Tewari

Baagay – Hari & Sukhmani

Wagairah Wagairah (Feat. Ghalat Family) – Ankur Tewari

Tonight – Benny Dayal

Dhoom Again – Vishal Dadlani & Dominique Cerejo

Say “Shava Shava” – Amitabh Bachchan

Turn It Up (from comments)

Read | Who is Hamisha Daryani-Ahuja? Get to know the director of Netflix's 'Namaste Wahala'

Episode 2

Mark G Hart & Stephen Emil Dudas – How Many Times

Nick Nolan – Say Yes

Vishal Dadlani & Sachin-Jigar – Kudi Nu Nachne De

Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family – Tu Hee Hai

Smantx – Hold Me Down

4TVmusic – Back To You

Tubesounds – Smile

Read | Netflix's 'Love Alarm 2' release date announced; fans share their excitement

Episode 3

James – Gotta Get Up

Dave Antrell – A Girl Like You

Dave Antrell – Drinkin’ Wine

Marc Robillard – Dance Like We’re On Fire

John Coggins – All I Want Is You

Akhtar Channal – Afghan Jalebi (Film Version)

The Big Day theme song is created by an Indian artist

Read | Netflix releases that will start streaming on the platform in February 2021, check list

What is The Big Day’s theme song?

The theme song of The Big Day is named I Love You Like by Clayton Hogermeer. According to a report in Bustle, to many people's surprise, Clayton Hogermeer is an Indian artist from Mumbai and I Love You Like is his most popular song thanks to the Bollywood series. The song can be found on Apple Music and Spotify

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.