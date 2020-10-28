The Boys' Actor Explains Why Queen Maeve Won't Be Friends With Starlight In 'The Boys S3'

Amazon Prime Video has garnered much attention for its anti-superhero show, The Boys. It has Dominique McElligott as Maggie Shaw / Queen Maeve and Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight. Being a part of The Seven, the two female supes have appeared together several times, even helping each other. Now, McElligott disclosed what she thinks of their relationship and explained why they cannot be friends in season 3.

Also Read | 'The Boys' Creator Says He Already Regrets A Major Death From Season 2; Know Which One?

Dominique McElligott on why Starlight and Queen Maeve won’t be friends

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Dominique McElligott talked about the bond between her and Erin Moriarty’s characters. She recalled that when Queen Maeve sees Starlight, in season 1 especially, Starlight was a little like a damsel in distress and Maeve was there, urging her to pull herself together. However, the actor thinks the relationship has been one-sided.

She explained that she does not even remember Starlight saying "thank you" and it does not seem to be in her vocabulary. Dominique McElligott mentioned that going forward in The Boys season 3, she thinks Maeve is essentially a really decent person and she is always going to turn up when she is needed. The actor stated that the character is not going to let somebody die on her watch if she can help it. McElligott said that Queen Maeve is always going to be there, but the superficial niceties that probably Starlight is expecting from her will probably never be a part of the equation for them. She noted that she does not see a friendship, because she does not think it is two-sided.

Also Read | The Boys Season 3 Could Have More Of Love Sausage Vs MM, Hints Creator Eric Kripke

Also Read | The Boys Season 3 Sets Early 2021 Filming Date, Episode1 Title Hints At 'Avengers' Parody

Dominique McElligott made a point as Queen Maeve has always been there for Starlight. At the end of The Boys season 2, she arrived to fight Stormfront, played by Aya Cash. Without her help, defeating the narcist female superhero would not have been possible. Maeve not only saved the Boys but also their leader, Billy Butcher, essayed by Karl Urban. She blackmailed Homelander, portrayed by Antony Starr, to spare Billy’s life.

The Boys season 3 will mark the return of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonsa and Tomer Capon as they reprise their role of normal humans out to hunt the supes and destroy Vought. Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell also make a comeback in their superhero avatars. It will also feature Giancarlo Esposito, Colby Minifie, Jensen Ackles and Claudia Doumit with others. A spinoff series is also in development at Amazon Studios.

Also Read | 'The Boys' Spinoff In Development At Amazon; Story To Focus On 'college For Superheroes'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.