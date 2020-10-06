'The Boys' Creator Says He Already Regrets A Major Death From Season 2; Know Which One?

The Boys season 2 has grabbed much attention from the viewers. It has provided what it is known for; blood, violence and comic. The latest season introduced a new character, Lamplighter, played by former X-Men star Shawn Ashmore. However, Spoiler Alert! the character was soon killed after appearing in just a few episodes. Now the showrunner revealed that he regrets Lamplighter’s death in such a short period.

Also Read | 'The Boys' Season 2 Episode 7 Ending Explained: Know The Reason Behind Bloody Courtroom

Why 'The Boys' showrunner regrets Lamplighter’s death in season 2

In a recent interview with TVLine, The Boys developer Erik Kripke expressed his guilt on killing Shawn Ashmore as Lamplighter and ending his potential team up with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his gang. He said that they wrote the character before they cast Ashmore and once they cast him, the makers saw how good he was, how soulful and weary, and, in a weird way, sympathetic he made Lamplighter.

The creator stated that he “really regretted” that they were killing him. He mentioned that if he could go back and do it again, knowing that he had Shawn Ashmore and what he did with the character, he would have kept him alive for longer. However, Kripke asserted that it was what Lamplighter was arched for from the beginning.

Also Read | 'The Boys' Character Black Noir Probably Won't Get A Backstory, Here's Why

The Boys season 2 episode seven had a shocking turn of events. Shawn Ashmore as Lamplighter goes to the Vought International headquarters with Hughie (Jack Quaid) to rescue Starlight (Erin Moriarty). But after reaching the destination, Lamplighter stands in front of the Seven’s statue and burns himself down, committing suicide. The actor considered the demise of the character a “bold choice” by the makers.

He said that death is final and so powerful, and so intense that he loved the scene. Ashmore mentioned that it was a bummer to be gone because he loved the character, and would have loved to continue playing him. But he thought it was a “very, very important” scene, and it was the right way for Lamplighter to go. He asserted that it was an intense scene, but he was really happy with it.

Also Read | 'The Boys' Spinoff In Development At Amazon; Story To Focus On 'college For Superheroes'

Also Read | 'The Boys' Season 2 Episodes Will Air On These Days; Check Out Streaming Dates On Prime

Shaw Ashmore received praises for his performance as Lamplighter, even though it was short-lived. The Boys season 2 eighth and final episode, What I Know, will air on October 9, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting to see how it goes ahead. Meanwhile, a third season is also announced and is currently in the development stage.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.