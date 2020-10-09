The Boys Season 3 Could Have More Of Love Sausage Vs MM, Hints Creator Eric Kripke

The Boys has become one of the most talked-about shows. The recently released season 2 introduced several new superheroes. Among them was Love Sausage, played by Andrew Jackson, but his appearance was short. Now the creator of the series has revealed that the character could be seen again in the upcoming third season.

The Boys creator says Love Sausage could return in season 3

The Boys season 2 marks the debut of Russian hero Love Sausage from the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comics. His unusual superpower caught the attention of many viewers. Even though the character had a major change of ability for his comic powers, his cheeky cameo was short-lived. But showrunner Eric Kripke hinted at his comeback in season 3.

In a recent virtual NYCC panel, via Comicbook.com, Eric Kripke revealed that last week, a writer from the series pitched that this is not the last time that Mother’s Milk and Love Sausage interact. He urged the users to pay attention to Laz Alonso’s reaction on the news, the actor who plays MM in The Boys. The creator mentioned that they are talking about Love Sausage’s return and there is a conversation going on. Alonso responded by saying that it is good because he wants to get him back, referring at another battle, this time face to face probably as it is what MM would like.

The Boys season 2 - Spoiler alert

Love Sausage is a part of the former Soviet Union group Glorious Five Year Plan. In the comics, his primary super powers are superhuman endurance and strength. But his ability in The Boys season 2 was quite different. He strangled MM with his unique power in episode six, while the former was with his teammates Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Kimiki (Karen Fukuhara), along with Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore). They were stuck in a room at a hidden super hospital. Although Kimiko rescued MM, he was grossed out with Love Sausage. Now, his return could focus on his more comic accurate power as the evil super.

The Boys season 2 cast has Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonsa and Tomer Capon as they reprise their role of normal humans out to hunt the supes and destroy Vought. Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell also make a comeback in their superhero avatars. Giancarlo Esposito, Patton Oswalt, Goran Višnjić, Aya Cash, Claudia Doumit, Shawn Ashmore, Jensen Ackles and more feature in the latest season. The season finale episode is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

