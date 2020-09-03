'The Boys' Season 2 Release Date, Time And Storyline So Far; Read Details

Anti-superhero, black comedy, web drama The Boys is all set to make a second run after a convincing first season. The first edition released back in 2109 and viewers have been expecting the second season for over a year. The bloody, anti-sentimental show received accolades for the tight script back when it was released to stream on Amazon Prime in 2019.

This year, as well fans of the show can enjoy, “a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS” as described by the makers on official Amazon YouTube.

'The Boys' season 2 release time, dates and more details ahead

All about The Boys season 2 on Amazon Prime

The Boys 2 is claimed to be everything better as per Amazon Prime’s descriptions. The official statement read, “Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander."

The Boys season 2 release time

The Boys season 2 will be streaming from September 4, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The Boys season 2 release time is reported to be 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. For the Indian audience, The Boys 2 release time is expected to be around 12:30 on September 4, 2020. The Boys season 2 episodes will be approximately 40 to 50 minutes long similar to season one.

The Boys season 2 on Amazon Prime

The Boys season 2 is brought to motion pictures by Eric Kripke. The storyline is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book by the same name. The central plot of the show is superheroes using their abilities for their personal gains. The superheroes in question go rogue and hide their own wrongdoings.

They are managed by a giant company named Vought, which almost has eyes everywhere. The Boys season 2 cast will feature Giancarlo Esposito, Patton Oswalt, Goran Višnjić, Aya Cash, Claudia Doumit in the lead roles. This time, the main protagonists are wanted by the authorities as per the trailer. They will have more difficulties to fight the ‘superhero villains.’

Watch the trailer of The Boys season 2 on Amazon Prime

