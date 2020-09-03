'The Boys' Season 2 Episodes Will Release In October; Check Streaming Dates On Prime

The Boys is a superhero black-comedy-drama web series. The first season, which aired in July 2019 on Amazon Prime Video, received rave reviews from the audiences. Now, The Boys season 2 is all set to premiere on the streaming platform, which has provided the release dates for each episode.

The Boys season 2 episodes airing dates out

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the release dates of every episode of The Boys season 2. Unlike season one, which had all its episodes released at the same time, the upcoming season will have different airing dates for its episodes. The Boys season 2 will premiere on Prime Video from September 4, 2020, consisting of eight episodes. The first three episodes will be out on the same date, together. Ahead, they will drop one by one on Fridays’ for the next five weeks. The Boys season 2 will have its release from September 4, 2020, to October 9, 2020. Fans have to wait a week for a new episode. If they want to binge-watch the series at once, then they would have to wait until the second week of October. Along with the airing dates, the title of the episodes was also revealed.

September 4, 2020

Episode 1 - The Big Ride

Episode 2 - Proper Preparation and Planning

Episode 3 - Nothing Like It in the World

September 11, 2020

Episode 4 - Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men

September 18, 2020

Episode 5 - We Gotta Go Now

September 25, 2020

Episode 6 - The Bloody Doors Off

October 2, 2020

Episode 7 - Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker

October 9, 2020

Episode 8 - What I Know

The Boys season 2 official description

In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.

The Boys season 2 cast has Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonsa and Tomer Capon as they reprise their role of normal humans’ on the hunt for the supes. Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell will make a comeback in their superhero avatar. Giancarlo Esposito, Patton Oswalt, Goran Višnjić, Aya Cash, Claudia Doumit, Shawn Ashmore, Jensen Ackles and more will feature in the upcoming season. A third season has also been confirmed.

