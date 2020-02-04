The Boys: Burning Questions That Fans Have After An Incredible End To Season 1

The Boys became a hit show for Amazon Prime. The first season consists of 8 episodes and each episode has its own twists and turns. After the end of the finale episode, there has been a lot of questions in the minds of the audience relating to what is going to happen in the second season.

The official Instagram page of The Boys consists of many short videos that give a hint about the second season. With so many questions in mind after a fascinating first season. Take a look at some of the burning questions. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

What is going to happen in the Homelander, Butcher, and Becca triangle?

Billy Butcher had a major shock towards the end of The Boys Season 1. After spending such a long time thinking about his wife and believing that she had been killed or had killed herself, he sees his wife alive after eight long years. It does not end there, she has a kid and Homelander is the father. This is going to be one messy triangle to deal with in the second season.

Homelander will have this need to lead his son in his direction, while Becca will likely just want to protect and shield him. Meanwhile, Butcher will need to get answers from Becca, including why she just left him without a word.

Will Annie/Starlight join The Boys?

Hughie and Annie's relationship has been quite emotional and romantic. After the death of Hughie's girlfriend, Annie was always there for Hughie.

After finding out about Hughie's crimes and the extent of them, she still supports him. She was also seen saving The Boys from danger. There are speculations that Starlight might leave The Seven and join The Boys.

Is A-Train dead?

The show left A-Train’s life hanging by a thread. He has a heart attack from all the Compound-V he has been pushing through his body. We learn that the Compound-V makes the Supes what they are, but it also weakens their heart and other muscles if taken in excess.

However, Hughie did not leave A-Train to die. He tried to give CPR but he soon escapes to dodge his arrest. Starlight sends him away so that she can help A-Train.

Image Courtesy: The Boys' Instagram

