The Boys' Nathan Mitchell Shares Thoughts On Black Noir Turning Against Homelander

The Boys show has become one of the most anticipated projects of Amazon Prime Video. It features Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir, who has grabbed much attention with his unique attitude. The character has been friends with Homelander, played by Anthony Starr. Now Mitchell talked about the possibility of Black Noir turning against Homelander.

Nathan Mitchell on Black Noir and Homelander’s relationship

In an interview with ComicBook.com, The Boys star Nathan Mitchell shared what he thinks of the bonding between his Black Noir and The Seven’s leader Homelander. He mentioned that he does not think that Homelander and Black Noir would ever come to blows on the series, although he won’t necessarily ever rule it out. The actor said that he thinks there is a very sneaky, clever way of getting insight into Noir's ultimate dynamic. He does not know if Homelander thinks that. And he thinks perhaps Noir has potential that's untapped.

Nathan Mitchell stated that he thinks the dynamics that exist between Homelander and Noir is a comradery, there is an affection and a trust. He mentioned that Homelander knows he can send Noir to get the job done and Noir will do what he needs him to do, no questions asked. Mitchell thinks that there is a good vibe between the two supes. He asserted that people will have to see what unfolds in the future, but for right now, he thinks there is a good vibe. And he does not think there is a lot of animosities or any looking over the shoulder on Homelander's part. “Whether there should be or not, who knows?” But right now, he thinks things are pretty cool and chill between them, he noted.

The Boys season 2 did not end on a good note for Black Noir. He was knocked out by Queen Maeve as she forcefully stuffed him with Almond Joy candy, which happens to be his weak point. The character was in the hospital recovering from the damage. There is no news on how he will appear in the upcoming third season.

The Boys season 3 will mark the return of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonsa and Tomer Capon as they reprise their role of normal humans out to hunt the supes and destroy Vought. Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell also make a comeback in their superhero avatars. It will also feature Giancarlo Esposito, Colby Minifie, Jensen Ackles and Claudia Doumit with others. A spinoff series is also in development at Amazon Studios.

