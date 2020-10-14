'The Boys' Season 3 To Mark The Return Of Popular Characters From Previous Seasons?

The Boys has become one of the most popular series. Season one and the recently released season two has garnered immense appreciation from the audiences. The show has been renewed for a third instalment, which could introduce new characters. Now, series creator Eric Kripke disclosed that a few old characters will also return in the upcoming season.

'The Boys season 3' to have major characters return, teases showrunner

In a recent conversation on Twitter, The Boys creator Eric Kripke teased the return of three popular characters in season 3. He said that Teddy Stillwell, the infant son of late Madelyn Stillwell played by Elisabeth Sue, will be making an appearance in the upcoming season. The showrunner revealed that Homelander (Anthony Starr) and Becca Butcher’s (Shantel VanSanten) son, Ryan will also be seen in The Boys season 3.

He said that the young boy will continue to be the story. He kind of represents all that is good about Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Butcher keeps a tab on him and they “definitely interact,” and it is kind of sweet. Kripke stated that Butcher obviously has crazy amounts of rage about what happened with his wife Becca and still hates Homelander. He noted that trying to balance those two sides of his personality is sort of the big struggle for Butcher in season three.

Eric Kripke also confirmed the return of Cindy, portrayed by Ess Hödlmoser, a telekinetic Compound V test subject that escaped the Sage Grove Center. He said that the character is out there and she is dangerous as ever. He explained that when someone is running a show, it is just always smart to just plant little landmines everywhere that they can go back to and use and Cindy will return. Kripke stated that he is not entirely sure when, but before The Boys season 3 is over the audiences will see Cindy again.

Teddy Stillwell made a small appearance at the end of the first season. Not much is known whether the toddler is a supe or not. Ryan was sent to a secret facility by Butcher after he accidentally killed his own mother, Becca. He possesses superpowers like his father Homelander. Cindy could just smash seemingly anything, from metal doors to humans with her powers. All three supes grabbed the attention of the audiences.

Their return in The Boys season 3 will excite the fans of the show. The upcoming season is said to commence shooting by early 2021. A spinoff series is also in development at Amazon Studios. The Boys season 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

