The Boys Season 2 Teaser Trailer: The Supes Are Coming For Revenge In September

The Boys is a superhero black-comedy-drama web series. The season 1, which premiered in July 2019 on Amazon Prime Video, garnered rave reviews from the audiences. A second season was announced by the makers. Now The Boys season 2 teaser trailer has been released. Check it out and read to know more-

The Boys 2 teaser trailer out

The makers have dropped a 1:56 minute teaser trailer of The Boys season 2. It starts with the Boys identity revealed to the people. William Butcher and his associates Marvin Milk, Hugh Campbell and Frenchie are declared as a threat to the public. Homelander appear as he says “the world still needs superheroes” and orders his team of supes to get out on the field and take Butcher and his squad down. The Boys are worried that they are now “famous” and people can recognize their faces. Butcher hints that he has a plan laid out for the supes. Several cut scenes are shown with bloody violence and superhero action sequences. One also features Homelander smashing someone’s face. The teaser trailer also shows that a new female member who has lightning power has joined the supes. Throughout the video, We Didn’t Start The Fire by Billy Joel is played in the background. The Boys season 2 will be streaming from September 4, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

The Boys season 2 official description

In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.

The Boys

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s The Boys comic book, the series is developed by Eric Kripke. It shows the titular team of normal people as they fight back against super-powerful individuals who abuses their abilities. The series stars Karl Urban, Anthony Starr, Jack Quaid, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonsa, Jessie T. Usher, Tomer Capon, Elisabeth Shue, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell and others. Season 1 grabbed much attention for its gruesome violence and black comedy.

The Boys season 2 cast will feature Giancarlo Esposito, Patton Oswalt, Goran Višnjić, Aya Cash, Claudia Doumit and more. The second part will have eight episodes just like the first instalment. The series will continue with the Boys standing against the supes, even after their identity is made public.

