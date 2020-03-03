The Boys Stars Antony Starr And Karl Urban Open Up About The Character Black Noir  

The Boys season 1 was reportedly one of the highest viewed shows on Amazon Prime Video. Season one of the show was loved by the fans. The Boys is based on a comic book series which is also titled The Boys, written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The season two trailer was leaked online but then was promptly taken down by the makers.

Then, during the Comic-con at Sao Paulo, the Amazon Prime Video panel released the trailer for Season 2. After the trailer launch, fans are eagerly waiting for Season 2 of The Boys.

The stars of the series were recently seen at the panel of Chicago’s C2E2 2020. They were asked about the character introduced in season one by the name Black Noir. Not much was spoken about him, creating a lot of curiosity among the fans.

The Boys stars Antony Starr and Karl Urban open up about Black Noir

The cast was asked about the inclusion of Black Noir in The Boys Season 2. To which Karl Urban who plays Billy Butcher on the show responded by saying that the fans are going to love what they are going to see. He then added that the show is so good.

Karl then said that Noir’s thread is well thought out and he will be seen in the whole series. Urban also expressed that he will be seen in exciting action scenes. He added that The Boys season 2 might also show the viewers what Black Noir’s Kryptonite is.

Actor Antony Starr, who plays the role of Homelander in the series, also expressed his views on Black Noir. He said that Black Noir will be seen as one of the strongest characters in season 2. He then also gave a statement where he said, “Black Noir is like a f***ing force in Season 2”. Erin Moriarty, who plays the role of Starlight in The Boys Season 2, added that Black Noir will be a very terrifying character in the next season.

