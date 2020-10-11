'The Boy' Star Shawn Ashmore Knew Lamplighter Would Die; Here's What He Says About It

The Boys season 2’s Shawn Ashmore revealed that he already knew his character was going to die in the superhero series. The show began premiering on Amazon since September 4 and ever since then, weekly episodes of this television superhero series were released on the OTT platform. However, the episode “Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker” became a shocker for many as they did not expect Lamplighter to die.

Shawn Ashmore’s take on Lamplighter’s death

While Shawn’s character set himself on fire, in an interview with TV Line, the actor opined that he knew Lamplighter would die soon. Calling it a bold choice, Shawn added that if someone watches a death scene in a film or series, it should be good and impactful, otherwise, it becomes a waste. With Lamplighter, he thinks it was perfect as his death’s impact on character Hughie was ‘crazy’.

The actor also feels that it was a tragic death. Elaborating further, Shawn describes how Lamplighter walked into his home, the tower, where he thought he belonged and the last remnants of what made him ‘important’ and his identity. According to him, the character’s death was ‘powerful and intense’ and he apparently loved the scene.

Lastly, he felt that it was a ‘bummer’ to be gone from the show as he loved his character and he would have loved it more to continue playing him, however, it was a ‘very important’ scene from The Boys’ plot. He also thinks that it was the apt way that the show bid adieu to Lamplighter. Concluding his bite, he said it was an intense scene but he was very happy with it.

About The Boys Season 2

Developed by Eric Kripke, the series is based on the comic book of the same name. It chronicles the life of an extraordinary team of vigilantes, as they lock horns with super-powered individuals who are trying to abuse their abilities. The premise of the film introduces viewers with two groups namely the Seven which is Vought’s premier superhero team and the eponymous Boys, vigilantes who are looking to bring down the organisation and its corrupt superheroes.

