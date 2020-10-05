'The Boys' Season 2 Episode 7 Ending Explained: Know The Reason Behind Bloody Courtroom

The Boys is a 2019 drama series which is based on a comic book series of the same name written by Garth Ennis. The series is a Prime Video production which revolves around a team of vigilantes who are out to save the world and expose the evils of the superheroes. The cast of The Boys consists of Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chance Crawford and many more. For those who did not understand what happened at the end of The Boys season 2 episode 7, here's the ending explained.

The Boys season 2 episode 7 ending explained

Lamplighter has become one of The Boys now. He is going to be brought in for a court hearing but before that, has a sit-down conversation with Congresswoman Victoria Neuman. She tells him that this is a start but Lamplighter is not enough to bring down Vought.

Meanwhile, Billy Butcher finally meets his father and they talk about the death of Butcher's brother. He also finds out that his brother is to be blamed for the tragedy that struck their family. On the other hand, Grace Mallory is trying to reach out to Jonah Vogelbaum and have him testify for them in the hearing at the court. But Butcher threatens him that if he refuses to testify he will kill Vogelbaum's daughters, sons and everybody.

In the final moments of episode seven, Starlight escapes the prison with the help of Hughie. The latter had arrived at the Tower with the help of Lamplighter who burned himself down in order to instigate the smoke alarms. This opened the cells and helped Starlight escape. However, Black Noir tries to prevent her from escaping. While she was almost being overpowered by Black Noir, Queen Maeve showed up to help her.

Next day at the hearing, Vogelbaum still decides to testify against Mallory and the rest. However, inside the courtroom, people get their head blasted off but nobody is able to nab the doer. After the bloody aftermath, Mallory leaves with Maeve while Stormfront and Homelander escape without any harm. But the reason why the killer spared them is still a mystery.

The mystery killer's identity will be revealed if one recalls a previous instance where The Boys are out to get Sage Grove Centre. They had come across a superhero who can blast off people's head by just looking at them. She had escaped from Stormfront by hitching a ride. Although she is not shown in the courtroom, the way the people are killed it is understandable that she is behind the bloody courtroom incident.

