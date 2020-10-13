'The Boys' Creator Teases Jensen Ackles In A Villainous Role As Soldier Boy For Season 3?

The Boys has become one of the most popular series. Season one and the recently released season two has garnered immense appreciation from the audiences. The show has been renewed for a third part and Supernatural fame Jensen Ackles is touted to join the universe. Now, series creator Eric Kripke revealed what could be expected from his character.

Jensen Ackles to have a villainous role in 'The Boys' season 3

In a recent interview with Variety, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke was asked if Jensen Ackles’ character Soldier Boy will be innocent like the comics or it will be a ruthless supe. He replied that he thinks anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy will be disappointed. The creator mentioned that in the comics, the character was mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander.

He stated that they are writing him in a new way. They are getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he is like John Wayne. Kripke asserted that he is one of the guys that has been around for decades of Vought'S history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he is from a different era, but he has got the ego and the ambition. He noted that Soldier Boy just comes across in a different way because he is from a different time.

In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Boys developer Eric Kripke disclosed how Jensen Ackles was cast as Soldier Boy in season 3. He said that he assumed that the actor just finished his 15 years on Supernatural. He cannot imagine Ackles wants to dive into another project. But Kripke stated that as luck would have it, Jensen called him for completely other issues. He wanted to pick his brain about a project.

During the call, they began to talk about Soldier Boy casting in The Boys season 3. Jensen Ackles had a look at the audition pages and was immediately on board. The creator mentioned that the actor texted him back in three minutes and said, ‘I definitely want to do this!’ and within a week he was booked. Eric Kripke asserted that it would not have happened if Ackles had not just randomly called him. They hadn’t talked to each other in months.

The Boys season 3 will mark the return of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonsa and Tomer Capon as they reprise their role of normal humans out to hunt the supes and destroy Vought. Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell also make a comeback in their superhero avatars. It will also feature Giancarlo Esposito, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit with others. The Boys season 3 is currently in development, along with a spinoff series.

