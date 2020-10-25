Ryan Reynolds Films 'The Captive' & 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' Have A Common Connection

In 2014, Ryan Reynolds was cast to play the lead character in the Canadian thriller drama, The Captive. It was directed by Atom Egoyan and co-written by David Fraser. The movie was chosen to compete for the Palme d'Or in the main competition section at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. But, fans will be surprised to know that the movie has a common connection with Ryan Reynolds’ starrer X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Read further ahead to know more about the connection between the two movies.

Ryan Reynolds’ The Captive and X-Men Origins: Wolverine’s common connection

The Captive cast Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Durand, Alexia Fast, Rosario Dawson, Mireille Enos, Scott Speedman as the lead characters. The common connection between The Captive and X-Men Origins: Wolverine is that both, Ryan Reynolds and Kevil Durand have starred together in both the movies. The two actors won the hearts of the audience by co-starring with each other in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and then reunited for The Captive.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine is an American superhero movie, based on the Marvel comic’s fictional character, Wolverine. The movie is the fourth instalment of the X-Men movie series, the first instalment of the Wolverine trilogy within the movie series, and a spin-off prequel to X-Men that released in 2000. The movie was directed by Gavin Hood, co-written by David Benioff and Skip Woods. It was produced by Hugh Jackman, who also stars as the lead character, alongside Liev Schreiber, Danny Huston, Dominic Monaghan, and Ryan Reynolds. The plot of the film revolves around the details of Wolverine's childhood as James Howlett, the time he spent with Major William Stryker's Team X, and his relationship with his own half-brother Victor Creed.

The plot of The Captive revolves around a story where eight years after the disappearance of the child, Cassandra. Some disturbing incidents indicate that she is still alive. The police, her parents and Cassandra herself, try to unravel the mystery of her disappearance. The movie was a huge commercial success and gained a lot of appreciation from the critics and the audience for the storyline and the performances of the actors.

