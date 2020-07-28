The Chainsmokers Face Backlash For Holding Drive-in Hamptons Concert Amid COVID Pandemic

The hit EDM artists The Chainsmokers are receiving severe backlash on social media due to their recent drive-in concert in the Hamptons. Apart from receiving criticism on social media, a New York-based health commissioner also questioned the governing authorities in the town. The Chainsmokers are also set to have similar drive-in concerts across the U.S.

The Chainsmokers called out for a drive-in concert in Hamptons

The ongoing COVID-19 has slowed down the pace of the global entertainment industry. Apart from the film industry, many artists had to cancel their world tours and festival performances. But amidst this pandemic, event organisers have found a new way to arrange concerts and continue their business.

But once such a concert that took place recently is receiving severe criticism. The hit EDM duo The Chainsmokers recently performed at a drive-in concert in the Hamptons. This concert although a fundraiser is considered to be a major health threat considering the rising Coronavirus cases in the U.S.

This fundraiser concert that was held in a 100-acre land transformed into a drive-in has resulted in a New York health commissioner questioning the concerned government authorities in Hamptons. According to a media portal’s report, NY health commissioner Howard Zucker raised his concerns in a letter addressed to Southampton town supervisor Jay Schneiderman.

In his letter, NY health commissioner Zucker stated that he was “greatly disturbed” by this concert. He further added he is “at a loss of words” and further questioned Southampton town supervisor how he issued permission for this The Chainsmokers concert since it posed an obvious health risk. Zucker also said that the concert videos suggest that at some point the attendees did not care about the rules and were violating them on various occasions.

As mentioned earlier, when the videos from the concert went viral on social media, people were quick to question The Chainsmokers for agreeing to the concert in the first place. One Twitter user pointed out how people are “risking their lives” for a concert. One Twitter user also called out the organisers for arranging a concert that could kill The Chainsmokers’ fans. Take a look at all of these tweets here.

Y’ALL REALLY RISKING YOUR LIVES FOR THE CHAINSMOKERS......👀



Y’ALL TRIPPIN 😂😂🚶🏾‍♀️#chainsmokerspic.twitter.com/A0YeO3AbYp — tiffani 🏝🍯 (@tiffanicvd) July 27, 2020

i thought that #Chainsmokers was trending maybe because they released a new song... BUT NO... WTF YOU HAVE A CONCERT during this pandemic, seriously I'M DISAPPOINTED. pic.twitter.com/0JO0cwK3NX — Kelly (@DarkSideOfTheMu) July 27, 2020

They held a concert in the middle of a pandemic. How did they think it would end? People haven’t been following guidelines from day one - what made anyone think this would be different. This is why we can’t have nice things. #pandemicconcerts #chainsmokers https://t.co/mqsvOT9KPE — Suzie Q (@Eatlandmammals) July 28, 2020

This drive-in concert as mentioned earlier was a fundraiser. Proceeds from the event have been given to organisations like No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home, and the Children’s Medical Fund of New York. After this Hamptons event, The Chainsmokers are set to perform at similar drive-in events in Miami, Nashville, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta.

