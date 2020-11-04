'The Christmas Club' Cast And Other Details About The Romantic Comedy Drama

The Christmas Club is a 2019 Hollywood romantic drama, directed by Jeff Beesley. The movie has been co-written by Barbara Hinske and Julie Sherman Wolfe. The plot of the film revolves around two very bust strangers, who meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. In the process, they too find something that was missing from their life, that is true love. Here is all about The Christmas Club cast and The Christmas Club characters. Read further ahead to know all about the cast of The Christmas Club.

The Christmas Club cast

Elizabeth Mitchell as Olivia Bennett

Elizabeth Mitchell is a very popular American actor, who was cast to play the character of Olivia Bennett in the movie. She is best known for her lead character as Juliet Burke on the ABC mystery drama series, Lost. She has also appeared in many movies including Gia (1998), Frequency (2000), Nurse Betty (2000), The Santa Clause 2 (2002), The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006), Running Scared (2006), Answers to Nothing (2011), and The Purge: Election Year (2016).

Cameron Mathison as Edward Taylor

Cameron Mathison is a very well-known Canadian American actor, who was cast to play the character of Edward Taylor, in the movie. The actor is best known for playing the character of Ryan Lavery on the American television soap opera, All My Children. On September 9, 2019, he announced that he had been diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma and would be taking many weeks off to receive treatment.

Jennifer Pudavick as Beth

Jennifer Pudavick is a very celebrated Canadian actor, who was cast to play the character of Beth, in the movie. The actor has been in the acting industry for over two decades and has successfully made a huge fanbase for herself. Most recently, Jennifer Pudvick was seen appearing on-screen in CBC’s new comedy series, Workin’ Moms.

Rachael McLaren as Carrie

Rachael McLaren is a popular American actor and dancer, who was cast to play the character of Carrie, in the movie. She has also appeared in many television movies like No Time Like Christmas, Cheerleader Abduction, and more. The actor will next be seen on-screen in the television movie, Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve, playing the character of Elizabeth.

Adam Hurtig as Matt

Adam Hurtig is a very well-known American actor, who was cast to play the character of Matt, in the movie. The actor has also appeared in other movies like Cult of Chucky (2017), Trench 11 (2017), Supernatural (2005), and many more. He is best known for playing serious and intense characters.

