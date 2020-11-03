'Christmas Land' Cast: See Who Plays Which Character In This Holiday Movie

Christmas Land is a festive romance which was released in 2015. This television movie is about a successful businesswoman Jules Cooper who inherits a beautiful Christmas-themed village called Christmas Land from her deceased grandmother. Jules goes through an internal journey of coming back to the village and reliving her childhood memories and an internal conflict between selling the estate and going back to her life or to stay and bring around a change. The cast of Christmas Land is diverse and seems to fit in their respective roles well. Take a look at the Christmas Land cast and all you need to know about them.

The Christmas Land cast

Nikki DeLoach as Jules Cooper

Nikki DeLoach plays the lead role of Jules Cooper who has had an illustrious career but now has to choose between taking care of the inherited Christmas-themed village or to just sell it and return to her life. This movie sees a strong transition in the character as the movie goes by, and Nikki manages to capture it. Nikki DeLoach has worked in many TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, C.S.I.: N.Y, N.C.I.S, Mad Men and many more. She has also worked in movies like Love and Other Drugs, The Hunted and more.

ALSO READ: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Teaser Removed From Social Media, HBO Max Shares Update

Luke McFarlane as Tucker Barnes

Luke plays one of the prominent Christmas Land characters of Tucker Barnes, who is a lawyer who handles the real estate cases. He plays a supporting role in the film that is physically and psychologically present beside Jules in her journey to discover what she really wants. Hailing from Canada, Luke McFarlane has appeared in several television films including A Birthday Wish, Just Add Romance, Valentine’s Match and more.

ALSO READ: Kanye West All Set To Feature As Guest On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Post US Election

Maureen McCormick as Glinda Stanwick

Maureen has played the role of Jules’ late grandmother Glinda Stanwick. Even though she was much younger in real life during the shooting of this movie, Maureen managed to play the role of Jules’ grandmother. Maureen has worked in television projects such as Bewitched, Nightmare Next Door, among several others.

ALSO READ: Carol Arthur Of 'Blazing Saddles' Passes Away At 85, Son David Pays Tribute

ALSO READ: John Legend Avows 'let's End This National Nightmare', Urges People To Vote In US Election

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.